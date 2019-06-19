You are here

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death

A player warms up in front of a portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala prior to the L1 football match between FC Nantes and Nimes Olympique at the Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes on February 10, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death

  • The forward, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on January 21
  • Detective Inspector Simon Huxter: As a result of our enquiries we have arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act
Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, British police confirmed on Wednesday.
The forward, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on January 21, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.
“As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act,” Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police said in a statement.
“He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”
After a crowd-funded specialized search, Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage in February but Ibbotson’s body has not been found.

Topics: Emiliano Sala Nantes Cardiff City

Brazil jeered again after 0-0 draw against Venezuela

Updated 20 June 2019
AP
Brazil jeered again after 0-0 draw against Venezuela

  • Brazil had two goals reversed by video review because of offside calls
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
SALVADOR: Brazil followed a lackluster win over Bolivia with a scoreless draw against Venezuela in the Copa America on Tuesday, prompting more jeers from local fans.

Brazil had two goals reversed by video review because of offside calls, one by Gabriel Jesus early in the second half and another by Philippe Coutinho near the end of the match.

Brazil played better than they did in the opener against Bolivia, but were not able to break through the stout Venezuelan defense at the Arena Fonte Nova. Despite the setback, the hosts stayed at the top of Group A with four points, tied with Peru, which earlier Tuesday defeated Bolivia 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro. Venezuela, which opened with a 0-0 draw against Peru, has two points.

The group will be decided on Saturday with Brazil facing Peru in Sao Paulo and Venezuela taking on Bolivia in Belo Horizonte. The top two teams in each group advance to the next round, along with the two best third-place finishers.

Brazil thought they had scored with substitute Gabriel Jesus shortly after halftime, but the goal was disallowed after a review showed that Roberto Firmino, who made the pass to the Manchester City striker, was offside when the ball deflected off a Venezuela defender. The Brazilians complained, arguing that it was a pass — not a deflection — by the defender.

Coutinho’s goal with about five minutes left in regulation was reversed because his close-range shot deflected off Firmino, who was in an offside position in front of the net. The goal would have stood had the ball not touched the Liverpool forward.

Firmino had a goal disallowed late in the first half for pulling a defender inside the area before he scored.

Brazil’s first goal in the 3-0 win over Bolivia on Friday had come from a penalty awarded by video review.

The team had been jeered by fans in Sao Paulo after a lackluster first half against the Bolivians, but this time the crowd of nearly 42,000 fans in Salvador started booing closer to the end of the match at the Arena Fonte Nova. They also chanted “ole, ole” as the Venezuelans exchanged passes near the end.

Many had also jeered coach Tite when he replaced Casemiro by defensive midfielder Fernandinho instead of an attacking player.

It was Venezuela which had the best scoring opportunity in the first half with a close-range header by striker Salomon Rondon that missed just wide.

Brazil nearly got the winner in second-half stoppage time with a header by Fernandinho that nearly found the far corner.

Brazil are seeking a ninth Copa America title. They won the tournament all four previous times it hosted the event, the last time in 1989.

Venezuela’s best Copa finish was a fourth place in 2011.

Topics: Brazil Copa America Copa America 2019 Venezuela

