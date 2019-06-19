United Motors Company inks deal with Al-Faris Rent a Car

United Motors Company, the sole distributor for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Ram and Mopar in Saudi Arabia, has announced a fleet deal with Al-Faris Rent a Car for its Alfa Romeo lineup.

The agreement totals 13 cars from the Italian racing brand including the latest generation of Alfa Romeo vehicles — the Giulia and Stelvio, in addition to the 4C.

Stelvio, the first-ever SUV in over a century of Alfa Romeo history, is a premium mid-size vehicle that expresses the emotions and superlative performance intrinsic to the genuine “Alfa spirit.” Designed for driving enthusiasts, it claims to set new standards in performance, style and technology with its 2.0TC I4 engine delivering 280 bhp and a 0-100 km/hr time of just 5.7 seconds.

Complementing it in the fleet is the Giulia, Alfa Romeo’s muscular four-door sedan, combining “iconic Italian design with cutting-edge technology and a bold dynamic spirit.” The Giulia gives the driver an intuitive yet safe driving experience, reinforced by its five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Adding a touch of historic romance to the fleet, the 4C is a premium two-door sports coupe inspired by the brand’s racing history, featuring design nods that reference the style of the

33 Stradale.

Craig Hardie, COO at United Motors Company, said: “Alfa Romeo cars have been delighting motorists for over a century with their beauty and Italian style, which evoke performance, technology and driving pleasure waiting to be unleashed at the turn of an ignition key. They are the perfect addition to any fleet and we are delighted to provide Al-Faris Rent a Car with this unrivaled line-up.”

United Motors Company is one of the largest companies in the Saudi automotive market. The company was established in 1999 after the merger of United Arab Motors Company and Al-Essayi Trading Corp.

Al-Faris Rent A Car has 47 branches and a fleet of over 6,000 cars including luxury and performance models, making them one of the largest rental companies in

the Kingdom.

The companies have previously announced fleet deals together on Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles.