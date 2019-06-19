United Motors Company inks deal with Al-Faris Rent a Car

You are here

The agreement totals 13 cars from the Italian racing brand including the latest generation of Alfa Romeo vehicles — the Giulia and Stelvio, in addition to the 4C.
United Motors Company, the sole distributor for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Ram and Mopar in Saudi Arabia, has announced a fleet deal with Al-Faris Rent a Car for its Alfa Romeo lineup.

The agreement totals 13 cars from the Italian racing brand including the latest generation of Alfa Romeo vehicles — the Giulia and Stelvio, in addition to the 4C.

Stelvio, the first-ever SUV in over a century of Alfa Romeo history, is a premium mid-size vehicle that expresses the emotions and superlative performance intrinsic to the genuine “Alfa spirit.” Designed for driving enthusiasts, it claims to set new standards in performance, style and technology with its 2.0TC I4 engine delivering 280 bhp and a 0-100 km/hr time of just 5.7 seconds.

Complementing it in the fleet is the Giulia, Alfa Romeo’s muscular four-door sedan, combining “iconic Italian design with cutting-edge technology and a bold dynamic spirit.” The Giulia gives the driver an intuitive yet safe driving experience, reinforced by its five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Adding a touch of historic romance to the fleet, the 4C is a premium two-door sports coupe inspired by the brand’s racing history, featuring design nods that reference the style of the
33 Stradale.

Craig Hardie, COO at United Motors Company, said: “Alfa Romeo cars have been delighting motorists for over a century with their beauty and Italian style, which evoke performance, technology and driving pleasure waiting to be unleashed at the turn of an ignition key. They are the perfect addition to any fleet and we are delighted to provide Al-Faris Rent a Car with this unrivaled line-up.”

United Motors Company is one of the largest companies in the Saudi automotive market. The company was established in 1999 after the merger of United Arab Motors Company and Al-Essayi Trading Corp.

Al-Faris Rent A Car has 47 branches and a fleet of over 6,000 cars including luxury and performance models, making them one of the largest rental companies in
the Kingdom. 

The companies have previously announced fleet deals together on Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles.

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai have announced the ninth edition of “Moments,” the annual regional photography competition calling all aspiring photographers from around the Arab world. 

The competition provides the winning contestants a chance to learn from National Geographic photography experts through a photography travel expedition.

The 2019 “Moments” edition is themed around the souks of the Middle East and invites photographers from the region to capture the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, which has been a strategic supporter of this platform for the last six years as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

“Moments” will feature a returning category this year for photographers aged 13-17.

Almarai has been a strategic partner of the competition since 2014.

Abdulrahman Awadh Al-Harthi, acting executive director of television and executive director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network at Abu Dhabi Media, said: “The ‘Moments’ photography competition is part of our continued commitment toward nurturing talents across all segments of society and encouraging the community especially youth to express their creativity and reach their highest potential.

“The great success of the competition gives us a new challenge to ensure we reach the largest number of applicants from diverse backgrounds and give them the platform to express their creativity and stories to be shared across the region.” 

Al-Harthi commended National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s strive for leadership and influence toward professional and amateur photographers in the region. 

Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai, said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with National Geographic Abu Dhabi for the 9th edition of the ‘Moments’ photography competition, through which we aim to inspire, encourage and celebrate youth across the Middle East and support them to achieve their highest potential through the art of photography.”

He added: “We remain committed to developing the photography industry in the communities we serve, and to providing opportunities for youth to flourish creatively and professionally as we have done across a wide spectrum of platforms as well.”

Attracting over 200,000 entries since its inception from across the Middle East and North Africa, “Moments” is part of a regional photography talent platform developed by National Geographic Abu Dhabi to promote and nurture local talents and help give them a voice and a platform to showcase the region and what they have.

This year’s judging committee will comprised Almarai CMO Abdulqader as well as Muhammed Muheisen, a National Geographic photographer, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and founder of Dutch non-profit organization Everyday Refugees Foundation.

In this year’s competition, each story will carry with it an authentic, detailed and complete description of the image.

