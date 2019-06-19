You are here

  • Home
  • Najeeb Auto bags Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia
﻿

Najeeb Auto bags Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia

The launch of a partnership between Najeeb Auto and Suzuki Motors was celebrated in a ceremony recently.
Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

Najeeb Auto bags Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia

Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

Najeeb Auto and Suzuki Motors recently celebrated the launch of their partnership after Najeeb Auto was officially announced as the authorized dealer of Suzuki vehicles in the Kingdom.

The ceremony was attended by Najeeb bin Abdullatif Alissa, chairman of Najeeb Auto, and senior executives of Suzuki Motors, in addition to a large number of automotive enthusiasts and media persons. 

Alissa spoke about the importance of the company’s acquisition of the Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the Japanese brand’s well-established reputation in the automotive sector around the world. He said the relationship will develop into a long-term strategic partnership, with a priority to provide a distinguished customer service at all levels in sales, maintenance and spare parts services.

“We are very optimistic about Saudi Arabia’s economy and the size of the growing demand for the automotive sector,” Alissa said.

“One of the most important priorities we have put in place is the recruitment and training of national human resources in a way that supports our national economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to bolster the recruitment of effective national manpower and investing in them as part of a well-developed expansion plan. We have already finished processing the first phase of the sales rooms and service centers in Jeddah and soon Riyadh and Dammam will follow, God willing,” he added.

Koichi Suzuki, general manager at Suzuki Motors Middle East and Africa, said: “We have no doubt that Najeeb Auto’s extensive experience in the automotive world has encouraged us to enter into a strategic partnership with them and we are confident that the Suzuki brand will be served in an advanced and highly professional manner that suits its ancient history under the umbrella of Najeeb Auto and we are also confident that the presence of this brand will be effective and widespread in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “For our part, we will provide all the technical and logistic support in addition to our quest to provide the best models required for the Saudi market, including Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, X Cross, Vitara, Ciaz and Swift.

“We are optimistic about Saudi Arabia’s economy and the demand volume for the automotive sector in particular, and we will strive to be among the best and most requested brands in this market.”

‘Moments’ photo contest celebrates souqs of Middle East

Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

‘Moments’ photo contest celebrates souqs of Middle East

Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai have announced the ninth edition of “Moments,” the annual regional photography competition calling all aspiring photographers from around the Arab world. 

The competition provides the winning contestants a chance to learn from National Geographic photography experts through a photography travel expedition.

The 2019 “Moments” edition is themed around the souks of the Middle East and invites photographers from the region to capture the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, which has been a strategic supporter of this platform for the last six years as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

“Moments” will feature a returning category this year for photographers aged 13-17.

Almarai has been a strategic partner of the competition since 2014.

Abdulrahman Awadh Al-Harthi, acting executive director of television and executive director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network at Abu Dhabi Media, said: “The ‘Moments’ photography competition is part of our continued commitment toward nurturing talents across all segments of society and encouraging the community especially youth to express their creativity and reach their highest potential.

“The great success of the competition gives us a new challenge to ensure we reach the largest number of applicants from diverse backgrounds and give them the platform to express their creativity and stories to be shared across the region.” 

Al-Harthi commended National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s strive for leadership and influence toward professional and amateur photographers in the region. 

Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai, said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with National Geographic Abu Dhabi for the 9th edition of the ‘Moments’ photography competition, through which we aim to inspire, encourage and celebrate youth across the Middle East and support them to achieve their highest potential through the art of photography.”

He added: “We remain committed to developing the photography industry in the communities we serve, and to providing opportunities for youth to flourish creatively and professionally as we have done across a wide spectrum of platforms as well.”

Attracting over 200,000 entries since its inception from across the Middle East and North Africa, “Moments” is part of a regional photography talent platform developed by National Geographic Abu Dhabi to promote and nurture local talents and help give them a voice and a platform to showcase the region and what they have.

This year’s judging committee will comprised Almarai CMO Abdulqader as well as Muhammed Muheisen, a National Geographic photographer, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and founder of Dutch non-profit organization Everyday Refugees Foundation.

In this year’s competition, each story will carry with it an authentic, detailed and complete description of the image.

Latest updates

UN report draws grim picture of global refugee situation
0
Riyadh, Beirut stress need to confront Islamic extremism
0
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for empowerment of women
0
Al-Ahsa: Home to the most prominent archaeological and historical sites in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign new agreements
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.