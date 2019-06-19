Najeeb Auto bags Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia

Najeeb Auto and Suzuki Motors recently celebrated the launch of their partnership after Najeeb Auto was officially announced as the authorized dealer of Suzuki vehicles in the Kingdom.

The ceremony was attended by Najeeb bin Abdullatif Alissa, chairman of Najeeb Auto, and senior executives of Suzuki Motors, in addition to a large number of automotive enthusiasts and media persons.

Alissa spoke about the importance of the company’s acquisition of the Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the Japanese brand’s well-established reputation in the automotive sector around the world. He said the relationship will develop into a long-term strategic partnership, with a priority to provide a distinguished customer service at all levels in sales, maintenance and spare parts services.

“We are very optimistic about Saudi Arabia’s economy and the size of the growing demand for the automotive sector,” Alissa said.

“One of the most important priorities we have put in place is the recruitment and training of national human resources in a way that supports our national economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to bolster the recruitment of effective national manpower and investing in them as part of a well-developed expansion plan. We have already finished processing the first phase of the sales rooms and service centers in Jeddah and soon Riyadh and Dammam will follow, God willing,” he added.

Koichi Suzuki, general manager at Suzuki Motors Middle East and Africa, said: “We have no doubt that Najeeb Auto’s extensive experience in the automotive world has encouraged us to enter into a strategic partnership with them and we are confident that the Suzuki brand will be served in an advanced and highly professional manner that suits its ancient history under the umbrella of Najeeb Auto and we are also confident that the presence of this brand will be effective and widespread in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “For our part, we will provide all the technical and logistic support in addition to our quest to provide the best models required for the Saudi market, including Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, X Cross, Vitara, Ciaz and Swift.

“We are optimistic about Saudi Arabia’s economy and the demand volume for the automotive sector in particular, and we will strive to be among the best and most requested brands in this market.”