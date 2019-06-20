Azerbaijani envoy highlights KSRelief efforts

You are here

Azerbaijan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullaye meets KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.
RIYADH: Shahin Abdullaye, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has praised the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for its “distinguished and professional humanitarian work around the globe.”

Abdullaye met with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSRelief’s supervisor general, at the center’s headquarters on Wednesday to discuss the center’s relief efforts, including its humanitarian programs in Azerbaijan.

The envoy praised the “distinguished professional level shown by KSRelief in dealing with people in distress.”

The center’s efforts helped affected countries and peoples around the world, especially Azerbaijan, he said.

The Kingdom has spent more than $100 million in recent years on humanitarian and development aid to the republic, including shelter and humanitarian logistics, support for education, and rehabilitation of the water and sanitation system.

Saudi Arabia recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on Dec. 30, 1991, and was one of the first countries to provide active humanitarian assistance.

For five years from 1994 the Kingdom repeatedly provided refugees with food, medicine and other necessities.

In 2002, as part of a project to build secondary schools in Baku, the Saudi Fund for Development extended a loan of SR35.7 million ($9.5 million) to Azerbaijan.

Three years later the Saudi government offered Azerbaijan $50,000 in financial aid for demining operations and rehabilitation of people in liberated territories of the country.

