Houthi rocket targets desalination plant in Al-Shuqaiq

The attack shows the militia are receiving new weaponry from Iran. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: A rocket fired by Houthi militia exploded near a desalination plant in Al-Shuqaiq southwest of Saudi Arabia, but did not cause any damage or injuries, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
Military and security organs were working to identify the type of rocket that was fired, Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in the report.
The Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack through their media channels.
The attack constitutes a war crime, as it targets civilian facilities, and shows that Iran is supplying new weaponry for the militants, Al-Maliki said, adding that the Houthis continue to use Hodeidah port to smuggle arms and endanger regional and international peace.
The Arab coalition would take immediate action to protect civilians against the Houthi attacks, Al-Maliki said.

Houthi militia members on Thursday also launched a ballistic missile from the courtyard of Sanaa University, which hit Yemeni territory, the Coalition said.

Saudi Arabia says halt in arms sales will embolden Iran

Updated 20 June 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Halting weapons sales to Saudi Arabia will only benefit Iran, Adel Al-Jubeir said Wednesday, after the British government announced it would suspend issuing new licenses for the sale of arms to the Kingdom.

The UK’s International Trade Secretary Liam Fox announced the decision in parliament after a court ordered the government to “reconsider” the sales because of their humanitarian impact in Yemen.

Fox said he disagreed with the judgement and would seek permission to appeal.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said the deployment of weapons in Yemen was legitimate.

“The decision by the court in the UK has to do with procedures for licensing, not any wrongdoing that took place,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told reporters in London.

“The coalition is an ally of the West and the coalition is fighting a legitimate war at the behest of a legitimate government to stop Iran and its proxies from taking over a strategically important country - so the only beneficiary of a cut-off of weapons to the coalition is going to be Iran.”

The court ruling does not halt Britain's arms exports but means the granting of new licences will be paused.

Leading British defence firm BAE Systems said it would continue to support the UK government “in providing equipment, support and training under government to government agreements between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia is part of the Arab coalition fighting to support the internationally recognized government in Yemen which was driven from the capital Sanaa in 2014 by Iran-backed militants.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 43 percent of Britain's global arms sales in the past decade, Reuters reported.

The legal action against the British government was brought by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade.

Meanwhilw, a State Department official said the US must stand with Saudi Arabia as a key security partner, when asked about the Thursday's court ruling in the UK.
Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper said both the US and Britain had long-standing bilateral ties to Saudi Arabia.
"They are carrying a significant amount of equity to protect US interests and US persons, and it is incumbent upon us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners, especially when they are on the front line for our interests," he said.

*With Reuters

