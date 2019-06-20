You are here

Hamas chief: Israel ignoring cease-fire terms for Gaza

Ismail Haniyeh, above, said Israel is not respecting the agreement. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
Hamas chief: Israel ignoring cease-fire terms for Gaza

  • Ismail Haniyeh said the 2 million residents of Gaza didn’t see any improvements after the agreement
  • Hamas is leading mass protests along the Israel-Gaza border since March 2018
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
GAZA CITY: Hamas’ chief says Israel is ignoring the terms of an indirect cease-fire agreement for the Gaza Strip.
Ismail Haniyeh told foreign reporters in Gaza on Thursday that the understandings, brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the UN, now are “in the danger zone.”
He said Israel has shown “no respect” for the terms and the 2 million residents of blockaded Gaza who “have not felt” any improvement to their living conditions.
Israel acknowledges no formal arrangements.
Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade after the Islamic militant group violently seized control of the coastal Palestinian enclave in 2007.
Since March 2018, Hamas has led mass protests along the Israel-Gaza fence against Israel.
The two have fought three wars over the past decade and the informal understandings are aimed at preventing another war.

Turkey launches new gas drillship amid tensions with Cyprus

Updated 20 June 2019
AP
Turkey launches new gas drillship amid tensions with Cyprus

  • Turkey’s energy minister boarded the 230-meter (750-foot) vessel, the Yavuz, which can drill to an estimated depth of up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet), in a ceremony on Thursday
  • EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
ISTANBUL: Turkey has launched a second drillship that will drill for gas off neighboring Cyprus’ east coast despite European Union warnings to refrain from such illegal actions or face sanctions.
Turkey’s energy minister boarded the 230-meter (750-foot) vessel, the Yavuz, which can drill to an estimated depth of up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet), in a ceremony on Thursday.
Another Turkish drillship is already drilling 40 miles off EU member Cyprus’ west coast in waters where the ethnically divided island nation has exclusive economic rights. The Cypriot government condemned the Turkish action as a violation of international law and its sovereign rights.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey. Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that his country would defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves “until the end” and would continue drilling “without interruptions.” Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.
In a dig at the 28-member EU, Donmez said Turkey rejects “attempts by actors from outside the region to delineate” the eastern Mediterranean.
He said the Yavuz will be drilling off Cyprus’ eastern coast in coming months.
Cyprus has divided its exclusive economic zone off its southern coast into 13 blocks, or areas. Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, says parts of three blocks off the island’s west coast fall within its own continental shelf. Turkish Cypriots claim most of seven blocks in the east.
The Cypriot government says any potential gas proceeds will be shared equitably with Turkish Cypriots after a reunification deal is agreed upon and has created a fund into which all such revenues will flow.

