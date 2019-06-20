You are here

Israel’s Arab parties reunite for upcoming elections

Four political parties representing Israel’s Arab minority have announced they will unite for the upcoming parliamentary elections. (File/AFP)
  • Arabs make up about 20 percent of Israel’s 9 million citizens
  • Israel is heading to its second election this year, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a majority coalition government
JERUSALEM: Four political parties representing Israel’s Arab minority have announced they will unite for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
After last spring’s disappointing showing, the move looks to boost turnout and improve Arab representation in parliament.
The four factions first united in 2015, earning 13 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. They ran in two separate lists in April, which cost them a combined three seats, as one of the factions barely crossed the electoral threshold.
Ayman Odeh, the group’s perspective leader, says Thursday it was a mistake to run separately and the group is now committed to “national unity.”
Israel is heading to its second election this year, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a majority coalition government.
Arabs make up about 20 percent of Israel’s 9 million citizens.

Turkey launches new gas drillship amid tensions with Cyprus

  • Turkey’s energy minister boarded the 230-meter (750-foot) vessel, the Yavuz, which can drill to an estimated depth of up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet), in a ceremony on Thursday
  • EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey
ISTANBUL: Turkey has launched a second drillship that will drill for gas off neighboring Cyprus’ east coast despite European Union warnings to refrain from such illegal actions or face sanctions.
Turkey’s energy minister boarded the 230-meter (750-foot) vessel, the Yavuz, which can drill to an estimated depth of up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet), in a ceremony on Thursday.
Another Turkish drillship is already drilling 40 miles off EU member Cyprus’ west coast in waters where the ethnically divided island nation has exclusive economic rights. The Cypriot government condemned the Turkish action as a violation of international law and its sovereign rights.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey. Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that his country would defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves “until the end” and would continue drilling “without interruptions.” Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.
In a dig at the 28-member EU, Donmez said Turkey rejects “attempts by actors from outside the region to delineate” the eastern Mediterranean.
He said the Yavuz will be drilling off Cyprus’ eastern coast in coming months.
Cyprus has divided its exclusive economic zone off its southern coast into 13 blocks, or areas. Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, says parts of three blocks off the island’s west coast fall within its own continental shelf. Turkish Cypriots claim most of seven blocks in the east.
The Cypriot government says any potential gas proceeds will be shared equitably with Turkish Cypriots after a reunification deal is agreed upon and has created a fund into which all such revenues will flow.

