Turkey launches new gas drillship amid tensions with Cyprus

A view of the drilling ship ‘Yavuz’ scheduled to be dispatched to the Mediterranean, at the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP)
A Turkish police officer patrols the dock, backdropped by the drilling ship ‘Yavuz’ scheduled to be dispatched to the Mediterranean, at the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
Turkey launches new gas drillship amid tensions with Cyprus

  • Turkey’s energy minister boarded the 230-meter (750-foot) vessel, the Yavuz, which can drill to an estimated depth of up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet), in a ceremony on Thursday
  • EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
ISTANBUL: Turkey has launched a second drillship that will drill for gas off neighboring Cyprus’ east coast despite European Union warnings to refrain from such illegal actions or face sanctions.
Turkey’s energy minister boarded the 230-meter (750-foot) vessel, the Yavuz, which can drill to an estimated depth of up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet), in a ceremony on Thursday.
Another Turkish drillship is already drilling 40 miles off EU member Cyprus’ west coast in waters where the ethnically divided island nation has exclusive economic rights. The Cypriot government condemned the Turkish action as a violation of international law and its sovereign rights.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey. Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that his country would defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves “until the end” and would continue drilling “without interruptions.” Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.
In a dig at the 28-member EU, Donmez said Turkey rejects “attempts by actors from outside the region to delineate” the eastern Mediterranean.
He said the Yavuz will be drilling off Cyprus’ eastern coast in coming months.
Cyprus has divided its exclusive economic zone off its southern coast into 13 blocks, or areas. Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, says parts of three blocks off the island’s west coast fall within its own continental shelf. Turkish Cypriots claim most of seven blocks in the east.
The Cypriot government says any potential gas proceeds will be shared equitably with Turkish Cypriots after a reunification deal is agreed upon and has created a fund into which all such revenues will flow.

Topics: yavuz Turkey Cyprus

Indian warships sent to strategic Gulf waters

Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Indian warships sent to strategic Gulf waters

  • INS Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Gulf to 'undertake maritime security' operations'
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: India has sent warships and stepped up aerial surveillance in strategic Gulf waters, the Press Trust of India reported on Thursday.
INS Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Gulf to “undertake maritime security operations,” the navy said, quoted by PTI.
The navy said it aims to reassure Indian-flagged vessels operating in the waters, “following the maritime security incidents in the region.”
Six tankers have been attacked with explosive devices in the last six weeks in the region in operations blamed on Iran.
Many Asian countries rely heavily on oil imports from the Gulf and the rise in tensions between Iran and the US and its allies has made many nervous that supplies will continue unaffected
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran made a “big mistake” by shooting down a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz Thursday. The waterway links the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and is a conduit for a fifth of the world’s oil.
“Aerial surveillance by IN aircraft is also being undertaken in the area,” India’s navy said, according to PTI.
India’s ambassador to Washington said in May that his energy-hungry nation had ended all imports of oil from Iran, in response to threatened US sanctions.

Topics: Iran tensions India Indian navy

