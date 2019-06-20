Russians capture hungry polar bear roaming Arctic city

You are here

The polar bear which appeared in the Russian industrial city of Norilsk has been captured. (AFP)
  • Polar bears have been increasingly wandering into inhabited areas of northern Russia as climate change and regional development reduce their habitat and food supply
  • In February, officials declared an emergency after dozens of polar bears entered a settlement on the far northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, attracted by its rubbish tip
MOSCOW: Russian officials said Thursday that scientists have captured a hungry polar bear found roaming the streets of an Arctic city, hundreds of kilometers from its natural habitat, and would take it to a zoo to recover.
“Zoologists have caught the female polar bear wandering around Norilsk,” the authorities of the industrial city said in a statement, adding that the bear had apparently trekked south from the shores of the Kara Sea, which is part of the Arctic.
Polar bears have been increasingly wandering into inhabited areas of northern Russia as climate change and regional development reduce their habitat and food supply and they turn to other sources such as waste bins.
The animal — estimated to be around one year old and weighing some 200 kilogrammes (440 pounds) — is being inspected by veterinarians.
Officials plan to send the bear to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Friday.
“The animal’s health does not allow for her to be released into the wild,” the statement said.
“In Krasnoyarsk, the bear will be fully examined and receive the necessary treatment.”
Images of the visibly exhausted animal roaming Norilsk in search of food have gone viral.
Sightings of polar bears so far south from their usual habitat are rare.
In February, officials declared an emergency after dozens of polar bears entered a settlement on the far northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, attracted by its rubbish tip, and some wandered into buildings.

First ‘song’ recorded from rare, lovelorn, right whale off Alaska

  • Scientists’ best guess is that this serenade of the seas is a mating call from a lonely aquatic mammal
  • There are only about 30 whales in this population and males outnumber females
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: For the first time, scientists have recorded singing by one of the rarest whales on Earth, and it just might be looking for a date.
The crooning comes from a possibly lovelorn North Pacific right whale and its song was documented by researchers in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s coast, and announced on Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The song may not be a greatest hit, but is classified by marine biologists as an underwater call using a distinct pattern of sounds.
And it is the scientists’ best guess that this serenade of the seas is a mating call from a lonely aquatic mammal.
Scientists surveying endangered marine mammal populations first heard the tune in 2010 but could not be sure what kind of whale was singing, said Jessica Crance, of NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center.
At the time, the researchers were traveling in thick fog and could not see the animal, she said.
But scientists figured out it was indeed a right whale after analysis of a lot of collected acoustical data, followed by a specific sighting during a 2017 marine-mammal research cruise, Crance said.
That year, “We saw the whale that was singing,” she said.
The right whale’s caroling is described in a study published in the current issue of the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, and is the first confirmed song from any right whale population.
This history-making discovery sheds light on behavior of one of the planet’s most elusive marine animals, NOAA said.
While this is the first known tune, right whales are not mute. They are known to be chatty by making “gunshot” sounds.
What made this newly-recorded noise a song was its repeated pattern, “timing in between gunshots and the number of gunshots,” she said.
The singing whale spotted in 2017 was a male, and is in the tiny population where dates are hard to find.
There are only about 30 whales in this population and males outnumber females by a 2-to-1 or 3-to-1 ratio, Crance said.
Right whales were hunted nearly to extinction by commercial whalers. The species was named “right whales” in whaler lingo of old, because they were the right whales to hunt. They are slow, easy targets and hold so much body fat that they float when killed, according to NOAA.
“It’s really exciting whenever we see one. Every single sighting is very, very important,” she said.

