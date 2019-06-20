You are here

Warner ton against Bangladesh sends Australia top of World Cup table

David Warner made Bangladesh pay for dropping him on 10 with an innings of 166. (Reuters)
NOTTINGHAM: David Warner’s century paved the way for Australia to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs at Trent Bridge on Thursday as the reigning champions went top of the World Cup table.
Warner made Bangladesh pay for dropping him on 10 with an innings of 166 — the left-handed opener’s second century of the World Cup — in a total of 381-5.
Bangladesh, needing to surpass Ireland’s World Cup record chase of 329-7 against England in 2011, struggled to keep up with the required run-rate.
Mushfiqur Rahim hit a fine 102 not out but the wicket-keeper’s entertaining fifth-wicket stand of 127 with Mahmudullah (69) came too late to alter the course of the match as Bangladesh finished on 333-8 after their 50 overs.
Defeat left them in fifth place, with only the top four from the 10-team round-robin group stage qualifying for the semifinals.
“It’s a great achievement but for us it’s about getting these two points and moving on to Lord’s,” said man-of-the-match Warner.
“You’ve got to adapt and it’s about momentum, so far things are working well,” he added. “It was a tad slow, the wicket, but it was a grind for the bowlers, it was very difficult for the bowlers.”
The 32-year-old Warner, the highest run-scorer of the tournament, with 447 runs, is back to his devastating best for Australia after completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
He received solid support from Australia captain Aaron Finch (53) and Usman Khawaja (89).
Soumya Sarkar took 3-58 from eight overs but, by the time the sixth bowler came on, Australia had already benefited from plenty of wayward deliveries from an attack missing paceman Mohammad Saifuddin, who was ruled out with a back spasm.
Finch, fresh from his 153 in a win over Sri Lanka, set the tone by launching Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza — the sole survivor on either side from the Tigers’ shock 2005 ODI victory over Australia in Cardiff — for six over cover.
But the opener was out soon after completing his eighth fifty in 11 ODI innings when he guided a rising Soumya delivery to Rubel Hossain at short third man.
An increasingly fluent Warner eventually fell to the same combination after facing 147 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes.
Khawaja fell in sight of a hundred when he bottom-eged a pull off Soumya and Mushfiqur dived forward to hold a good catch.
Trent Bridge has twice seen England set a record innings score in a one-day international, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia last year.
Bangladesh did not help their own cause when a chaotic mix-up between Tamim Iqbal and Soumya saw the latter run out by Finch’s direct hit from mid-on.
Shakib Al Hasan, fresh from his match-winning century against the West Indies, then fell for 41 when he chipped a Marcus Stoinis slower ball to Warner at mid-off.
Tamim played on to Mitchell Starc for 62 and the left-arm fast bowler’s first ball to Liton Das saw the new batsman struck on the helmet by a bouncer but he batted on after receiving on-field treatment.
Das was eventually lbw to leg-spinner Adam Zampa but the experienced Mushfiqur continued to give the massed ranks of Bangladesh fans in the crowd plenty to cheer.
There were more roars of approval when Mahmudullah launched Zampa for a 95-meter straight six before he holed out.
And the crowd rose to their feet when Mushfiqur completed his seventh ODI century, off 95 balls including nine fours and a six.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia David Warner

BELO HORIZONTE: A Lionel Messi penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Argentina against Paraguay on Wednesday as the two-time world champions once again struggled at the Copa America.

Messi swept in a 57th-minute spot kick at Belo Horizonte’s Mineirao Stadium to cancel out a first-half opener from Paraguay’s Richard Sanchez.

Argentina also had goalkeeper Franco Armani to thank for a second half penalty save that prevented Paraguay from taking a 2-1 lead in the Group B battle.

The draw left Argentina with one point from two games and on the bottom of the table with one game remaining.

However, with the two best third- placed teams advancing to the quarterfinals, Argentina can still reach the last eight with a decisive win over Qatar in their final group game.

“We have to win,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said of his team’s date with Qatar. “We will take stock of what we did well and what we did not do well and we will make decisions. We are lucky that we are still alive in this tournament,” added Scaloni, singling out goalkeeper Armani for special praise.

“We trust Franco,” Scaloni said. “He is our starting goalkeeper. He saved a penalty and kept us alive. I’m glad he had a good performance.”

The South American giants will need to raise their game however to advance any further after another disjointed performance which followed their opening defeat to Colombia on Saturday.

A lackluster opening saw both sides struggle to generate any sort of attacking momentum, with neither side managing to get a shot on goal until Paraguay striker Derlis Gonzalez’s effort was deflected behind for a corner in the 29th minute.

From the ensuing setpiece, center-half Junior Alonso scooped a half-chance wide as Argentina escaped.

That flurry of activity spurred Argentina fleetingly at the other end, with Lautaro Martinez winning a free kick in a dangerous position on the edge of the area after a foul by Paraguay skipper Gustavo Gomez.

Messi, however, was unable to conjure anything from the free kick, floating his effort up and over the wall but without the pace to trouble goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez, who gathered comfortably.

In the 37th minute, however, Paraguay’s more organized performance got its reward.

A swift counterattack saw the ball transferred to Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron near halfway.

The livewire forward turned on the after-burners to roast Roberto Pereya down the left wing before crossing for Sanchez who drove a low finish into the bottom corner of the Argentina net.

A rattled Argentina were given a huge let-off moments later when Armani came racing out of his area to shut down Gonzalez.

A wild kick brought down the Paraguayan player but Armani somehow escaped a red card and was only cautioned.

Scaloni went for broke at halftime, bolstering his attack with the introduction of Sergio Aguero and the move paid instant dividends.

Aguero deftly lost his marker on 51 minutes and pulled back for Martinez, whose shot cannoned off the woodwork. Messi pounced on the rebound but Fernandez blocked with a diving save.

The chance appeared to have gone begging but VAR had spotted that Martinez’s shot had in fact struck Ivan Piris’s arm before hitting the bar and Brazilian referee Wilson Sampaio pointed to the spot. Messi stepped up to sweep in the spot kick and Argentina were level.

Yet there was more drama in the 62nd minute when Paraguay’s Gonzalez burst into the box and was clumsily hacked down by Nicolas Otamendi for a clear penalty. Armani, who was fortunate to be on the pitch, dived the right way and parried Gonzalez’s spot kick wide.

Topics: Copa America 2019 Argentina Lionel Messi Paraguay Armani

