Thousands of protesters try to storm Georgia parliament

Policemen attempt to block protesters during a rally against the visit of a Russian delegation near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Reuters)
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
  • Tens of thousands rallied in Tbilisi, demanding speaker Irakli Kobakhidze step down after a Russian lawmaker addressed the country’s parliament from the speaker’s seat
  • The Russian MP’s presence in Georgia’s parliament prompted outrage in the ex-Soviet nation which in 2008 fought and lost a brief but bloody war with Moscow
AFP
TBILISI: Thousands of protesters attempted Thursday to storm the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, furious that a Russian lawmaker addressed the assembly from the speaker’s seat during an international event.
Demanding that the parliamentary speaker resign, about 10,000 protesters broke riot police cordons to enter the parliament courtyard, an AFP reporter witnessed. Police pushed them back, but several protesters continued trying to enter the building.
Earlier, tens of thousands rallied in central Tbilisi, demanding speaker Irakli Kobakhidze step down after a Russian lawmaker controversially addressed the country’s parliament from the speaker’s seat.
Russian Communist lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov was speaking during an annual meeting of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), a forum of lawmakers from predominantly Orthodox countries.
The Russian MP’s presence in fiercely pro-Western Georgia’s parliament prompted outrage in the ex-Soviet nation which in 2008 fought and lost a brief but bloody war with Moscow over breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
A group of Georgian opposition lawmakers demanded the Russian delegation leave the parliament’s plenary chamber.
Many protesters held Georgian and EU flags and placards that read “Russia is an occupier.”
“This is a spontaneous protest by ordinary Georgians, it has not been organized by any political party,” an MP from opposition European Georgia party, Giga Bokeria, told AFP at the rally.
Georgian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili — widely believed to be calling the shots in Georgia as the leader of his ruling Georgian Dream party — said in a statement that he “fully shares the sincere outrage of the Georgian citizens.”
He added that he told the speaker to suspend the session.
“It is unacceptable that a representative of the occupier country chairs a forum in the Georgian parliament,” Ivanishvili said.

Topics: Georgia Abkhazia South Ossetia Russia

Sri Lanka prosecutor orders probe of nine officers over Easter bombing lapses

Updated 20 June 2019
Reuters
  • More than 250 people including 42 foreigners were killed in the attacks, for which Daesh has claimed responsibility
  • Despite three advance intelligence reports from India on pending attacks, Sri Lanka's top defence officials failed to act before the Easter day suicide bombings by militants
Reuters
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's main prosecutor directed the acting police chief to carry out an investigation into nine officers who are suspected of failing to help prevent the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people, a document showed.
More than 250 people including 42 foreigners were killed in the attacks, for which Daesh has claimed responsibility. The attacks sent shockwaves through the Indian Ocean island state, which had enjoyed relative peace since a civil war ended a decade ago.
"You are hereby directed to initiate criminal investigations with regard to the lapses of the above officers to prevent/minimize the above attacks," the Attorney General wrote in a letter to the acting police chief seen by Reuters. The letter named the nine senior police officers.
Despite three advance intelligence reports from India on pending attacks, Sri Lanka's top defence officials failed to act before the Easter day suicide bombings by militants that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.
Authorities said the attacks were carried out by two little-known domestic groups: the National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim.
Authorities say the threat of more attacks has been contained and the security services have dismantled most of the network linked to the bombings.

Topics: Easter Attack Sri Lanka

