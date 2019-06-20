You are here

Crude shippers boost security after attacks on tankers in Gulf

Fishing boats and oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo)
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
Updated 20 June 2019
AP
DUBAI: Attacks on tankers in the Arabian Gulf have jolted the shipping industry, with some of the 2,000 companies operating ships in the region on high alert and ordering their vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz only during daylight hours and at high speed.
Washington’s accusation that Iran is behind the attacks targeting oil tankers comes as tensions flare between the two countries. The US has deployed an airstrike carrier and bombers to the region, and announced this week it will send 1,000 more troops. European powers are facing a deadline from Tehran to ease the effects of punishing US sanctions — described by its leaders as “economic warfare” — or Iran will break out of the limits set on its uranium enrichment by the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
The apparent targeting of tankers is alarming to ship owner, said chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, Peter Sand. The company dubs itself the world’s largest shipping association.
But it’s more or less business as usual for shippers, he said, despite the need for added precautions.
“They are all of course increasingly worried, but many of them are going with business as they would have done without the attacks, but of course with an extra layer of safety and security measures on top of that,” Sand said.
That means going at high speed through the Strait of Hormuz, which at its narrowest point is about 3 kilometers (2 miles) wide. Normally, vessels carrying cargo would slow down to save on fuel costs.
It also means avoiding the strait at night to keep better watch on security around the vessel.
Washington alleges Iranian forces surreptitiously planted limpet mines on two vessels in the Gulf of Oman last week. The attack forced the evacuation of all 44 crewmembers onboard and left one of the ships ablaze at sea.
Washington also blamed Iran for similar attacks on May 12 that targeted four oil tankers anchored off the coast of the UAE. Iran denies being involved. The attacks last week targeted the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair, which had a cargo of highly flammable naphtha loaded from the UAE, and the Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese tanker carrying Saudi methanol. Both had been traveling through the Gulf of Oman, having passed the Strait of Hormuz.
Of the roughly 2,000 companies that operate ships in the Gulf, only two companies have halted bookings outright. Otherwise, “business has continued more or less undisrupted,” Sand said.
In fact, higher risks could boost the bottom line for some oil shippers, after a lackluster period for the industry. A risk analysis by shipping services company Braemar ACM said owners can ask for higher premiums now. The firm said the Gulf region was declared as a “Listed Area,” meaning it faces enhanced risk, after the May 12 incidents targeting tankers off the UAE coast.
Immediately after last week’s attacks, freight rates for operators in the Gulf rose 10-20 percent.
With increased risks, however, come higher insurance premiums, which are expected to rise 10-15 percent.
It’s typically the buyers and charterers who bear the brunt of the overall higher costs, another reason why security of the Strait of Hormuz is paramount for oil-importers around the world. An estimated 18-20 million barrels of oil — much of it crude — pass through the strait every day. BIMCO says anywhere between 10-40 vessels carrying just crude oil move through daily.
During the so-called Tanker War of the 1980s, when Iran and Iraq targeted vessels carrying one another’s exports, the US Navy escorted oil tankers through the Arabian Gulf to ensure American energy supplies. But the US is no longer as reliant on Arabian producers.
Today, any conflict that threatens tankers would badly disrupt crude supplies for energy-hungry East Asia. Higher prices could hit hardest China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia — among the five biggest buyers of Arabian oil.
Indeed, the MT Front Altair was headed to Japan; the Kokuka Courgaeous reportedly to Singapore.
The Washington Post quoted this week Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that because most of the oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is headed to Asian markets, it would be ill-advised for the US military to take the same role it did in the 1980s.
He said there were plans to reach out to the big Asian oil-importers about a possible international effort to safeguard tanker traffic.
Robert Macleod, CEO of Frontline Management, whose vessel Front Altair was targeted last week, said the general area of the Strait of Hormuz “represents a real and very serious risk to shipping.”
In a statement, he said crews must be on high alert while traversing through the passage. The company, however, said it had re-commenced trading in the region after briefly halting it following the attack. He said the company also tightened security measures, but did not elaborate.
One extraordinary measure ship owners might consider, if the situation deteriorates further, is having armed guards onboard. This is already the case for many vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden, where piracy is a major concern.
“From a shipping industry perspective, we are certainly not in favor of bringing more armed guards onboard international commercial ships because they are
not warships,” said Sand. “They should not be carrying arms. They should be able to transit without being interrupted.”

Topics: Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks

Amazon starts selling domestic air tickets in India

Updated 20 June 2019
Reuters
Updated 20 June 2019
Reuters
BENGALURU/PARIS/SINGAPORE: When Karan Mehrotra booked a flight from Delhi to Guwahati, he did not go to a travel agent or an airline website.
Instead, he turned to Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer which now sells tickets to Indian customers and offers them an easy payment process and cash-back offers.
“It was just a lot simpler,” Mehrotra said of booking a flight through Amazon. “They are integrating most of my lifestyle needs under a single platform.”
Airlines are concerned that Amazon’s quiet launch of domestic plane ticket sales in India last month is only the start of a global trend and the beginning of a battle for control of valuable traveler data.
For years, airlines have found it difficult to compete with online travel agencies like Expedia Group Inc. and corporate travel agents that control a large number of customers, Travelport Chief Executive Gordon Wilson said.
“They have nothing left if Google is in that position, or Amazon,” he said at a CAPA Center for Aviation conference this month. “I think the airlines are being very watchful over this.”
Some carriers, like AirAsia and Easyjet are building digital travel businesses to help boost profits and keep passengers loyal beyond flying.
AirAsia’s website and app offers an all-in-one travel and lifestyle marketplace selling flights, hotels, activities and retail products. It has launched a digital wallet business called BigPay.
“The volume that we generate from our ticket sales is huge — bigger than a lot of other travel agents would sell. So we might as well do it ourselves, and probably sell a lot more,” AirAsia Executive Chairman Kamarudin Meranun told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
Europe’s easyJet is signing direct booking contracts with hotels to give it more flexibility in pricing packaged holidays on its website. The easyJet Holidays product should be available for summer 2020 bookings by the end of the year, the airline said in a results presentation last month.
But companies like Amazon and Alphabet’s Google have the upper hand because their broader knowledge of purchasing habits might give them an edge over airlines in presenting attractive offers, travel industry executives said.

Amazon advantage
In India, Amazon has teamed up with local online travel agency Cleartrip to offer domestic airline bookings, with bigger discounts for members of its loyalty club Prime.
“They have an edge in that booking flights is, for most people, a low frequency purchase but most other products on Amazon are purchased with higher frequency,” said Seth Borko, a senior research analyst at Skift.
“So Amazon can sell discounted flights but then earn back a part of that promotion from customers that shop for other Amazon products and from their Prime membership fees.”
Amazon has dipped its toe in the travel industry before. The company launched “Amazon Destinations” in 2015 for customers to book hotel rooms in popular US getaways, like Napa Valley and the Hamptons. But it shut the service down the same year, after failing to gain traction in a crowded field of online agencies.
Four years later, Amazon is a more powerful company whose interest in bricks-and-mortar grocery, air cargo, health care and Hollywood has sent shockwaves through a growing number of markets, expanding its sources of intelligence about its users.
In India, shoppers have turned to Amazon for more purchases, including movie bookings, food orders and utility payments.
“Payment is very easy because I anyway keep my Pay account loaded,” said Atanu Khatua, a 34-year-old businessman from West Bengal who booked a flight to Delhi on Amazon.
Amazon, which has been expanding services available through “Alexa,” the digital assistant on its Amazon Echo smart speaker, has not revealed any plans to roll out its ticketing the product beyond India.
Amazon Pay Director Shariq Plasticwala declined to comment on whether it would expand in India to areas such as hotel bookings.

Think digital
Airlines, which operate in a highly regulated environment with high fixed costs, need to think more like digital retailers to maintain distribution margins, Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz said.
“If we do not adopt an OTA (online travel agency) business model, we will become technology companies’ sub-divisions,” he said at the CAPA conference.
“If Amazon wanted to buy two or three airlines that wouldn’t be an effort for them. I think the only reason they don’t do it is because it is not practical. It is much better to have the problems outside and take the margin yourself.”
Not every airline has the cash or inclination to compete with tech giants like Amazon. But some are looking at partnerships.
“We’re working closely with the online travel agents, but we will look at the possibility also of working with Amazon,” Philippine Airlines CEO Jaime Bautista said at the Paris Airshow.
CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said ticket selling would face “dramatic changes” in the next couple years.
“The ones who are going to be successful are the ones who are actually going to partner with them, an Amazon or something like that,” he said.

Topics: Amazon Prime airline bookings AirAsia EasyJet

