Saudi and Lebanese military chiefs discuss ways of boosting cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s military Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili on Thursday received the commander of the Lebanese army, Gen. Joseph Aoun, and his delegation at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Riyadh.

After Aoun had thanked Al-Ruwaili for his warm welcome to the Kingdom and the Saudi authorities for their hospitality, the two parties discussed military cooperation and ways to boost it, along with other issues of common interest.

Al-Ruwaili then awarded Aoun with the Order of King Abdul Aziz, as directed by King Salman, in the presence of the Saudi deputy chief of staff, commanders of the armed forces and officials of the ministries of interior of both countries.