Saudi and Lebanese military chiefs discuss ways of boosting cooperation

Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, military chief of staff of Saudi Arabia, meets Gen. Joseph Aoun, the commander of the Lebanese army, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2019
Arab News
Saudi and Lebanese military chiefs discuss ways of boosting cooperation

Updated 21 June 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s military Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili on Thursday received the commander of the Lebanese army, Gen. Joseph Aoun, and his delegation at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Riyadh.

After Aoun had thanked Al-Ruwaili for his warm welcome to the Kingdom and the Saudi authorities for their hospitality, the two parties discussed military cooperation and ways to boost it, along with other issues of common interest.

Al-Ruwaili then awarded Aoun with the Order of King Abdul Aziz, as directed by King Salman, in the presence of the Saudi deputy chief of staff, commanders of the armed forces and officials of the ministries of interior of both countries.

 

 

Saudi vice defense minister meets US envoy for Iran in Riyadh

Updated 21 June 2019
Arab News
Saudi vice defense minister meets US envoy for Iran in Riyadh

  • The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region
  • US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook was in Riyadh on Friday
Updated 21 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.

The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region which the US and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran. Iran has denied being behind the attacks.

He also said, in a separate tweet: “We affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the United States maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which came as a result of continuing Iranian hostility and terrorism, and discussed the latest Iranian attacks on the Kingdom.”

Prince Khalid also mentioned the issue in Yemen, where he said Iran was playing a “dangerous role” in.

“…(Iran) neglects the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people in favor of using the country as the main launchpad for its regional terrorism,” he said.

