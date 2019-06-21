You are here

Jeddah Season attracts 13 international restaurants, 157 food and beverage projects

Food stands serving a variety of food and beverage choices can be found at Jeddah Season festival sites. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 21 June 2019
SPA
Jeddah Season aims to highlight the development opportunities in the Kingdom

  • Jeddah Season aims to highlight the development opportunities in the Kingdom
Updated 21 June 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: Under the theme Sea and Culture the Jeddah Season festival has attracted 13 international restaurants and 157 food and beverage projects run by young Saudis, while entertainment is provided by 150 local and international events and activities.

The organizing committee was keen to attract the finest international restaurants appealing to all tastes and age groups, presenting new experiences in each of the five main sites where the festival is being held until July 18.

Food stands can be found across the festival’s sites to provide a variety of food and beverage choices, in addition to offering the finest Arabian and seafood dishes amid the cultural atmosphere of Jeddah and its historical landmarks.

Jeddah Season aims to highlight the development opportunities in the Kingdom, shed light on the city’s status as the Kingdom’s tourism capital, support the events sector as one of the most important industries for the national economy, strengthen the state’s efforts in empowering young Saudis, provide work opportunities for local emerging and medium-sized companies, and attract international companies to the Saudi market.

The sites where Jeddah Season is being held include King Abdullah Sports City (KASC), Al-Hamra Corniche, the Jeddah Waterfront, Obhur and Historic Jeddah (Al-Balad), which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Saudi tax authority to impose 50% levy on sugary drinks in December

Updated 21 June 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Saudi tax authority to impose 50% levy on sugary drinks in December

  Exempted are milk-based products, milk, infant formula, and drinks that contain natural sugar, such as fruit juices and those for medical purposes
Updated 21 June 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: The Saudi tax authority has announced it is to start implementing a selective levy on sugary drinks.

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) will police the introduction of a resolution of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to expand tariffs to include sweetened beverages, in addition to soft and energy drinks.

From Dec. 1, 2019, drinks will be taxed at 50 percent of their retail sale price in line with GCC regulations issued in June 2017.

According to GAZT, the tax will apply to any sweetened beverage that consists of water and sugar, sweeteners, concentrated liquids, powders, or extracts converted to beverages.

GAZT added that health reports had highlighted the negative effects of consuming sugary drinks, noting that consumers were more likely to be exposed to diseases and weight gain. Studies suggested the benefits of replacing them with fruit and natural juices rich with vitamins.

The authority said some drinks would be exempt from the selective tax, including milk-based products (75 percent at least), milk, infant formula, as well as drinks that contain natural sugar, such as fruit juices and those for medical purposes.  

For further information on drinks with added sugar and to find out which products will be exempt from the tax, visit the GAZT website at www.gazt.gov.sa.

 

Topics: sugary drinks juices General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT)

