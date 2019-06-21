Jeddah Season attracts 13 international restaurants, 157 food and beverage projects

JEDDAH: Under the theme Sea and Culture the Jeddah Season festival has attracted 13 international restaurants and 157 food and beverage projects run by young Saudis, while entertainment is provided by 150 local and international events and activities.

The organizing committee was keen to attract the finest international restaurants appealing to all tastes and age groups, presenting new experiences in each of the five main sites where the festival is being held until July 18.

Food stands can be found across the festival’s sites to provide a variety of food and beverage choices, in addition to offering the finest Arabian and seafood dishes amid the cultural atmosphere of Jeddah and its historical landmarks.

Jeddah Season aims to highlight the development opportunities in the Kingdom, shed light on the city’s status as the Kingdom’s tourism capital, support the events sector as one of the most important industries for the national economy, strengthen the state’s efforts in empowering young Saudis, provide work opportunities for local emerging and medium-sized companies, and attract international companies to the Saudi market.

The sites where Jeddah Season is being held include King Abdullah Sports City (KASC), Al-Hamra Corniche, the Jeddah Waterfront, Obhur and Historic Jeddah (Al-Balad), which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.