You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Using Today: The Face Shop
﻿

What We Are Using Today: The Face Shop

Updated 21 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

What We Are Using Today: The Face Shop

Updated 21 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

The Face Shop originated in South Korea, a country known as a pioneer of effective skin care. It offers a wide range of authentic skin care products and cosmetics made from natural Korean ingredients. One range, for example, contains clay from the Jeju mountains.

Whether you have dry, normal or oily skin, you will be able to find a care option that can give it exactly what it needs to look and feel its best.

The reasonably priced cosmetics are also very gentle on your skin. Perhaps the shop’s most popular products are its face masks. 

These are like nourishment for your skin, and you can start to see a difference in your complexion after just a half an hour of using one. They come in a wide variety of options, which makes it more fun because you can stock up and spend many relaxing hours seeing which ones are best for you.

Topics: skin care

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Using Today: Headspace
0
Saudi Arabia
Where We Are Going Today: Claws Nail Bar in Jeddah

What We Are Reading Today: Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Updated 20 June 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

  • Noah’s memoir “is extraordinary . . . essential reading on every level
Updated 20 June 2019
Arab News
0

Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime is the story of a mischievous young boy who grows into a restless young man as he struggles to find himself in a world where he was never supposed to exist. 

“It is also the story of that young man’s relationship with his fearless, rebellious, and fervently religious mother — his teammate, a woman determined to save her son from the cycle of poverty, violence, and abuse that would ultimately threaten her own life,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

The 18 personal essays are by turns hilarious, dramatic, and deeply affecting, it added. 

Noah’s memoir “is extraordinary . . . essential reading on every level. It’s hard to imagine anyone else doing a finer job of it,” said a review in The Seattle Times.

Critic Michiko Kakutani of The New York Times said Born a Crime “is not just an unnerving account of growing up in South Africa under apartheid, but a love letter to the author’s remarkable mother.”

Noah is a South African comedian, television and radio host and actor.  He is known for hosting The Daily Show, an American satirical news program.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Infinite Powers by Steven H. Strogatz
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Way of Nature by C. C. Tsai

Latest updates

Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
0
EU to chair high-level meeting on Iran nuclear deal June 28
0
Philippines' former top diplomat says he’s being held at HK airport
0
Strong North Korea-China ties good for regional peace, Xi and Kim agree
0
Virtual Facebook currency faces real-world resistance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.