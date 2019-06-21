What We Are Using Today: The Face Shop

The Face Shop originated in South Korea, a country known as a pioneer of effective skin care. It offers a wide range of authentic skin care products and cosmetics made from natural Korean ingredients. One range, for example, contains clay from the Jeju mountains.

Whether you have dry, normal or oily skin, you will be able to find a care option that can give it exactly what it needs to look and feel its best.

The reasonably priced cosmetics are also very gentle on your skin. Perhaps the shop’s most popular products are its face masks.

These are like nourishment for your skin, and you can start to see a difference in your complexion after just a half an hour of using one. They come in a wide variety of options, which makes it more fun because you can stock up and spend many relaxing hours seeing which ones are best for you.