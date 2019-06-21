You are here

  • Home
  • TheFace: Alaa Bahri, Saudi Arabia’s first licensed ocularist
﻿

TheFace: Alaa Bahri, Saudi Arabia’s first licensed ocularist

Alaa Bahrin and her twins Cayan and Maleeka. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 21 June 2019
Arab News
0

TheFace: Alaa Bahri, Saudi Arabia’s first licensed ocularist

Updated 21 June 2019
Arab News
0

When I was young I did not know exactly what I wanted to be when I grew up, but I knew I wanted to do something special.

Eventually, I decided I wanted to be an ocularist, which is someone who makes and fits artificial eyes. This was a big challenge. There are no schools that teach this skill; usually it is passed down from one generation to the next, so you have to be a member of a family that is already in the business. I was not.

The other challenge I faced was convincing my family to allow me study this unusual subject, as they were concerned about the risks of pursuing a career in something so unfamiliar and uncommon.

I persisted, however, and contacted the Laisca family of ocularists in Barcelona, Spain, who agreed to teach me their techniques for making artificial eyes. My education did not end there, as I was keen to learn more, and as I searched for information I found the American Society of Ocularists. I registered with it and found a certified ocularist with whom I could train, while also attending courses and classes, to become an apprentice or an associate. I went to Houston, Texas, and trained with Soper Brothers, which is well-known name in the field. However, I struggled to obtain a visa after 9/11 and so I could not work full time as an apprentice or study full time at college.

Nevertheless, I was more interested and determined than ever to learn about making artificial eyes, and so I went to Paris to learn new methods from the company Dencott. Then I returned to Saudi Arabia to open my own practice. This was another difficulty, as it was not easy to get a license for a clinic because it was a new field in the Kingdom.

After four years I managed to open my clinic and became the first licensed ocularist in Saudi Arabia. My parents, especially my dad, helped me a lot with the business and my mom was always there for me when I had to go to a meeting or appointment and needed her to look after my twins, Cayan and Maleeka. My family supported me all the way and encouraged me to succeed in something that I love to do. They understood how happy this made me and how it would change the lives of a lot of people.

Cayan and Maleeka are my support system; it is not easy to work and raise kids but I will always encourage them to choose a career that they love and to be creative. Loving what you do is a blessing. I try to explain to my kids sometimes how important my job is and what it means to my patients. Sometimes it means that I might be busy or exhausted and not always around for them, but I am doing something I know is special — I am putting smiles on faces and changing lives.

I am now a member of the American Society of Ocularists and working to become the first board-certified ocularist in the Middle East but still have a few years to go before I earn that. 

Topics: TheFace ocularists American Society of Ocularists Soper Brothers artificial eyes

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Sana Al-Jabr, Saudi entrepreneur and piano teacher
0
Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Maysa bint Ahmed Al-Ruwaished, Saudi artist and founder of Canvash studio

Saudi tax authority to impose 50% levy on sugary drinks in December

Updated 21 June 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Saudi tax authority to impose 50% levy on sugary drinks in December

  • Exempted are milk-based products, milk, infant formula, and drinks that contain natural sugar, such as fruit juices and those for medical purposes
Updated 21 June 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi tax authority has announced it is to start implementing a selective levy on sugary drinks.

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) will police the introduction of a resolution of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to expand tariffs to include sweetened beverages, in addition to soft and energy drinks.

From Dec. 1, 2019, drinks will be taxed at 50 percent of their retail sale price in line with GCC regulations issued in June 2017.

According to GAZT, the tax will apply to any sweetened beverage that consists of water and sugar, sweeteners, concentrated liquids, powders, or extracts converted to beverages.

GAZT added that health reports had highlighted the negative effects of consuming sugary drinks, noting that consumers were more likely to be exposed to diseases and weight gain. Studies suggested the benefits of replacing them with fruit and natural juices rich with vitamins.

The authority said some drinks would be exempt from the selective tax, including milk-based products (75 percent at least), milk, infant formula, as well as drinks that contain natural sugar, such as fruit juices and those for medical purposes.  

For further information on drinks with added sugar and to find out which products will be exempt from the tax, visit the GAZT website at www.gazt.gov.sa.

 

Topics: sugary drinks juices General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT)

Related

0
Food & Health
UN health agency backs away from call to tax sugary drinks
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to impose tax on tobacco, sugary drinks on June 10

Latest updates

Malaysia aims to recover about $5 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
0
6 Canadians chosen in 2019 NBA draft, setting non-US record
0
US bars civilian flights from area of Iran drone shootdown
0
Yoga: Indian practice turned global phenomenon
0
39 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in northern India
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.