Saudi envoy to Germany attends Paris Air Show

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Germany Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has visited the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company pavilion at the Paris Air Show 2019.
The event, at Le Bourget airport until June 23, is the world’s largest in the aviation and space industries.
The ambassador received a detailed explanation of SAMI’s latest innovative products that could help develop the Kingdom’s military industry and its successful local and international partnerships in air systems, surface systems, weapons and missiles and defense electronics.
The SAMI pavilion received key aerospace industry figures. High-profile visitors were welcomed by SAMI Chief Executive Officer Andreas Schwer, among other officials.
The pavilion also received a senior delegation from the Saudi Presidency of State Security, along with the Director-General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.
