Saudi envoy to Germany attends Paris Air Show

Updated 21 June 2019
SPA
0

0

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Germany Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has visited the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company pavilion at the Paris Air Show 2019.
The event, at Le Bourget airport until June 23, is the world’s largest in the aviation and space industries.
The ambassador received a detailed explanation of SAMI’s latest innovative products that could help develop the Kingdom’s military industry and its successful local and international partnerships in air systems, surface systems, weapons and missiles and defense electronics.
The SAMI pavilion received key aerospace industry figures. High-profile visitors were welcomed by SAMI Chief Executive Officer Andreas Schwer, among other officials.
The pavilion also received a senior delegation from the Saudi Presidency of State Security, along with the Director-General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

Saudi vice defense minister meets US envoy for Iran in Riyadh

0

Saudi vice defense minister meets US envoy for Iran in Riyadh

  • The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region
  • US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook was in Riyadh on Friday
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.

The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region which the US and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran. Iran has denied being behind the attacks.

He also said, in a separate tweet: “We affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the United States maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which came as a result of continuing Iranian hostility and terrorism, and discussed the latest Iranian attacks on the Kingdom.”

Prince Khalid also mentioned the issue in Yemen, where he said Iran was playing a “dangerous role” in.

“…(Iran) neglects the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people in favor of using the country as the main launchpad for its regional terrorism,” he said.

Topics: Iran tensions US Iran KBS

