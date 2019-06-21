You are here

Strong North Korea-China ties good for regional peace, Xi and Kim agree

In this June 20, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave from an open top limousine as they travel along a street in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP)
Updated 21 June 2019
Reuters
  • Lavish welcome for Xi with mass performances
  • Xi visit marks first by Chinese president in 14 years
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that strengthening bilateral ties, at a time of “serious and complicated” international affairs, was good for regional peace, North Korean state media KCNA said on Friday.
Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day visit, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years, and was greeted with a lavish welcome which included a performance of the song “I love you, China” and thousands of people holding up placards that formed a picture of Xi’s face and the Chinese flag.
China is the North’s only major ally and Xi’s visit is aimed at bolstering an ally under pressure from UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs and a breakdown in denuclearization talks with the United States.
The visit also comes a week before Xi and US President Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Osaka amid an ongoing trade dispute.
Video footage and photos released by North Korean state media highlighted Kim and Xi with wide smiles as they met at the airport, drove through Pyongyang’s streets in an open top limousine, and attended the “Mass Games” propaganda show.
KCNA said the Mass Games performance — titled “Undefeated Socialism” — was specially prepared for the Chinese goodwill visit and included songs such as “Without the Communist Party, there is no new China” and “I love you, China.”
A photo released by KCNA showed thousands of people holding placards to form a giant picture of Xi’s face and the Chinese flag at the mass gymnastics and arts performance.
Other KCNA photos showed Xi and Kim smiling and laughing at the airport, on the red carpet, gazing at cheering children and sitting with their wives.
The ruling party’s main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, ran a special expanded edition on Friday, with eight out of 10 pages devoted to photos and text about Xi’s visit.

<b>Crucial relationship</b>
Kim said Xi’s visit, which may see China bring fresh support for North Korea’s floundering, sanctions-bound economy, was “crucial” to show the world the unchanging friendship between the two countries, KCNA said.
While major allies, the two countries have often had strained relations.
Xi said Beijing and Pyongyang agreed that a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue has been “an inevitable trend,” and that they need to continue to stick to peace talks, according to China’s Xinhua.
The two leaders agreed to have close strategic communication and deepen cooperation in various fields, KCNA said.
On Thursday, Xi praised Pyongyang’s efforts toward denuclearization and said the world hopes North Korea and the United States can talk to each other and for those talks to be successful.
Since a failed summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi earlier this year, Pyongyang has conducted some weapons tests and warned of “truly undesired consequences” if the United States is not more flexible.
At a dinner banquet on Thursday, Xi said China firmly supported Kim seeking a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue and the establishment of a great environment for self-development via “a new strategic route,” according to KCNA. 

Topics: Xi Jinping North Korea Kim Jong Un

US official: Bad spending oversight hampers Afghan troops

US official: Bad spending oversight hampers Afghan troops

  • America has so far spent more than $84 billion dollars on Afghan forces but they continue to suffer staggering losses and bleed personnel
  • SIGAR’s report, released late Thursday, paints a troubling picture of a costly Afghan security development scheme
KABUL, Afghanistan: A US watchdog says lack of coordinated oversight of America’s spending in Afghanistan has led to a waste of funds and hampered training and development of the country’s security forces.
Washington’s Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which monitors billions of dollars in US aid to the country, says America has so far spent more than $84 billion dollars on Afghan forces but they continue to suffer staggering losses and bleed personnel. Soldiers go home on leave and never return.
SIGAR’s report, released late Thursday, paints a troubling picture of a costly Afghan security development scheme, with multiple supervising US and NATO departments that don’t coordinate with one another.
The report says the “security sector assistance mission in Afghanistan lacked an enduring and comprehensive plan” from the start.

Topics: Afghanistan United States

