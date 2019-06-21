You are here

39 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in northern India

Local residents help accident survivors cross a river after a bus carrying some 50 passengers fell into a 150-meter gorge near Banjar in the mountainous Kullu district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on June 20, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 21 June 2019
AP
39 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in northern India

  • Twenty-one people with injuries were hospitalized, say police
  • Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads
Updated 21 June 2019
AP
NEW DELHI: A bus fell into a deep gorge along a sharp curve on a mountainous road in northern India, killing 39 people, police said Friday.
Twenty-one people with injuries were hospitalized in Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state, police officer Amar Singh said.
Singh said 25 people died at the scene of the crash Thursday and another 14 people succumbed to injuries overnight in the hospital.
The cause of the accident was being investigated, Shalini Agnihotri, another state police officer, said.
The bus plunged down a 500-meter (1,600-foot) gorge, she said.
Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of crowded vehicles, bad road and vehicle conditions or reckless driving.
Last September, 55 people died when a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road.

At least 30 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire

Updated 48 min 15 sec ago
AFP
At least 30 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire

  • Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other on the floor
  • Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted
Updated 48 min 15 sec ago
AFP
JAKARTA: At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a home that doubled as a matchstick factory in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.
Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other on the floor in the aftermath of the blaze that authorities said broke out early Friday afternoon.
TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of Binjai in North Sumatra, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) west of provincial capital Medan.
“We don’t know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished,” the head of North Sumatra’s disaster agency Riadil Lubis told AFP, adding that at least three children were among the victims.
“We’ve sent teams there,” he added.
Resident Budi Zulkifli said he was headed to the local mosque in the Muslim-majority nation when the fire broke out.
“I was about to go out Friday prayers when there was a loud explosion,” he told AFP.
“But I don’t know what blew up.”
Binjai police chief Nugroho Tri Nuryanto said a gas canister explosion may have set off the blaze, but that the cause still needed to be confirmed.
“We’re still identifying the victims and scouring the scene,” he said, adding that three people escaped the blaze.
It was not clear why there were children at the scene.
“Most likely they (employees) brought the kids to work,” Irwan Syahri, head the local disaster mitigation agency, told Metro TV, adding that the victims “were all badly burned and hard to recognize.”
Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted, while homes doubling as illegal businesses is also widespread.
In 2017, at least 46 people were killed and dozens more injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside Jakarta.
Seventeen people were killed when a fire ripped through a karaoke bar on Sulawesi island in 2015 and, in 2009, a fire killed 20 people at a karaoke bar in Medan, on Sumatra island.

