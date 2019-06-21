You are here

Malaysia aims to recover about $5 billion in 1MDB-linked assets

Since 2016, the US Department of Justice has filed forfeiture lawsuits on about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Malaysia aims to recover about $5 billion in 1MDB-linked assets

  • Malaysian and US investigators believe about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB
  • At least six countries, including Singapore and Switzerland, are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking to recover about $5 billion worth of foreign assets linked to state fund 1MDB, set up in 2009 by then prime minister Najib Razak and the subject of money laundering probes, an anti-graft official said on Friday.

Malaysian and US investigators believe about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) by high-level officials of the fund and associates between 2009 and 2014.

But many of the assets sought by investigators may have since increased in value, and include those linked to 1MDB’s former subsidiary SRC International, Azam Baki, a deputy commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), told reporters.

“The amount is about $5 billion...in many countries, all related to 1MDB,” said Azam, adding a separate taskforce will be set up to recover the assets.

At least six countries, including Singapore and Switzerland, are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB. SRC is also the subject of graft and money-laundering probes in Malaysia.

Najib has been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Investigators allege about $1 billion in 1MDB funds flowed into the bank accounts of Najib, who was ousted in a general election last year amid widespread public anger over the scandal.

On Friday, authorities filed civil forfeiture suits to seize 270 million ringgit ($65 million) disbursed from an account belonging to Najib, MACC’s chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said.

The suits were filed on 41 people, companies and entities, most of them linked to Najib’s party, the United Malays National Organisation, Latheefa said.

Malaysia has so far recovered about 919 million ringgit in 1MDB funds, including cash voluntarily returned by those under probe for receiving illegal proceeds, she added.

Since 2016, the US Department of Justice has filed forfeiture lawsuits on about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds, including a private jet, luxury real estate and jewelery.

Last month, the United States began returning to Malaysia some $200 million recovered from the sale of seized assets.

Topics: Malaysia US 1MBD

Oil racks up more gains on US-Iran tensions, gold breaks $1,400

Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

Oil racks up more gains on US-Iran tensions, gold breaks $1,400

Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

HONG KONG: Oil prices rose again Friday, extending the previous day’s surge on tensions between the United States and Iran, while gold rose above $1,400 an ounce for the first time since 2013.

Fears of a conflict in the crude-rich Middle East ratcheted up Thursday when Tehran said it had shot down a US “spy drone” that was violating its airspace, which Washington denied.

Donald Trump described the move as a “big mistake”, adding: “This country will not stand for it”.

The news – which comes a week after the US accused Iran of attacking two tankers in the Gulf of Oman – sent oil prices soaring more than six percent Thursday, while talk has increased of a military stand-off that could deal a massive blow to supplies.

Observers said the cost of crude could continue to rise.

“If we meld supply risk fear, a powerfully bullish narrative, (the Federal Reserve’s) willingness to execute a pro-cyclical rate cut juicing risk assets and frame it with the potentially game-changing G20, you have the makings of a solid base for oil to shoot even higher,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

The focus is also on next week’s planned meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 in Japan next week.

Trump’s tweet about “a very good telephone conversation” between the pair this week fuelled a surge across global markets on hopes for a deal to end their countries’ long-running trade war that has impacted the world economy.

However, Asia took a step back Friday, having been given an extra boost by the Fed indicating it will begin to cut interest rates soon, and other central banks erring towards softer monetary policies.

Gold breaks $1,400

A cheaper dollar and tensions in the Middle East have also ramped up demand for gold – seen as a go-to asset in times of uncertainty and upheaval – sending it above $1,400 an ounce for the first time since 2013.

“Gold jumped more than three percent on Thursday as the Fed left little doubt that an interest rate (cut) is coming and with trade and political tensions still at play the yellow metal was a clear choice for investors looking for a safe haven,” said OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Gold commodity

