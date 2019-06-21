You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan in lose-lose situation after Istanbul vote
﻿

Erdogan in lose-lose situation after Istanbul vote

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech on the stage of the conference room at Huber Mansion in Istanbul, on March 31, 2019, following local elections. (File/AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Erdogan in lose-lose situation after Istanbul vote

  • Local elections around Turkey on March 31 showed Erdogan's ruling party remained the most popular overall, but it suffered a shock defeats in Istanbul and Ankara
  • Main opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu’s success was short-lived in Istanbul after Turkey’s top election body accepted claims of fraud by the AKP and called a re-run for June 23
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Voters in Istanbul will take part in a re-run of the mayoral election on Sunday after a vote in March was annulled over alleged irregularities.

Local elections around Turkey on March 31 showed the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained the most popular overall, but it suffered a shock defeat in Istanbul, as well as losing the capital Ankara.

It was the first time in 25 years that neither Istanbul nor Ankara were under the control of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) or its predecessors.

However, the main opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu’s success was short-lived in Istanbul after Turkey’s top election body accepted claims of fraud by the AKP and called a re-run for June 23.

It did not annul the votes for the city council that were cast at the same time, and where the majority of seats went to Erdogan’s party.

Why is there another Istanbul election?

The AKP’s Binali Yildirim, an Erdogan loyalist and former premier, lost by around 13,000 votes to Imamoglu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in March.

After two weeks of multiple recounts, the AKP applied in April to the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to annul the vote, claiming there was widespread corruption and theft at the ballot box.

There were also claims some of the ballot box committee chairmen and members were not civil servants as required by Turkish law.

Critics of the ruling party claim the AKP pressured election authorities into calling the re-run in Istanbul because it is Turkey’s economic powerhouse, home to 15 million people, and vital to the AKP’s political machine.

“The municipality spends billions of US dollars on public tenders and services, which puts the AKP in direct contact with voters. In short, it’s the gasoline on which the AKP machine runs,” said Berk Esen, assistant professor of international relations at Ankara’s Bilkent University.

But Abdullah Guler, an AKP lawmaker in Istanbul, dismissed the allegations.

“If the AKP looked at the situation like this, it would have done the same (in other big cities like Ankara and Antalya),” he told AFP. “Why didn’t we? Because there was open corruption in Istanbul.”

Why is Erdogan campaigning less?

Before the March vote, Erdogan’s face and voice was everywhere. He held 102 rallies in 50 days in 59 provinces across the country despite not being on the ballot paper.

At first, it appeared he would continue this approach for the Istanbul re-run, with the Hurriyet daily reporting he would hold 39 rallies in the city’s 39 districts.

But that has not happened. On Wednesday, Hurriyet said Erdogan would make speeches in just four districts.

Guler said this was normal for a single-city election.

“Generally we would have a big rally in Istanbul before an election to send messages to the whole of Turkey. But there is only an election in Istanbul, not all of Turkey.”

But others, like Esen, believe Erdogan is avoiding a major presence “so that he would not be the face of defeat, which seems very likely according to the opinion polls.”

“He did not want to campaign heavily because he is a polarising figure and they tried a reconciliatory strategy,” Esen said, in the hopes of having a broader appeal.

But now, Esen added, “Erdogan is the last tool left at their disposal.”

What risk does Erdogan face?

The vote still remains highly significant for Erdogan -- to keep alive his reputation as an unbeatable political force as well as to ensure divisions in the party are kept under wraps.

Ayse Ayata, a professor at Ankara’s Middle East Technical University, said if Imamoglu won, it would be “major chaos” for the AKP with members realising the party can lose.

But a victory for the AKP would be greeted with suspicion by Erdogan’s critics at home and abroad, where the order to replay the election has already drawn criticism.

“The whole democratic world will lose further faith in the process and in Turkey,” said Ayata.

A growing distrust in the West would then increase concern for investors over the trajectory of Turkey, whose economy was hit by tensions with the US last summer. The Turkish lira lost nearly 30 percent in value against the US dollar in 2018.

“It’s a lose-lose situation,” Esen said. “If he wins, he’ll only slow down the haemorrhage of votes for the time being. But if he loses a second time, it’s going to be a mortal blow to his regime and party.”

Guler, the AKP lawmaker, denied there was any risk to Erdogan or the party.

“The AK Party continues to have the support of the public,” he said, pointing to its control of 760 of Turkey’s 1,389 local authorities.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Edrogan Turkey Istanbul

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey orders arrest of 128 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
0
Middle-East
UN chief asks Russia, Turkey to ‘stabilize’ Syria’s embattled Idlib

Pentagon is without a chief as US faces many global threats

Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

Pentagon is without a chief as US faces many global threats

  • Shanahan and his planned replacement, Army Secretary Mark Esper, have been attending White House and other meetings
  • Lawmakers have also expressed impatience with the large number of acting executives in the Trump administration
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: It’s a difficult time for the Pentagon to be without a permanent US defense secretary.

The Trump administration is grappling with an escalating crisis with Iran, an unusual and controversial deployment of troops to the US-Mexico border, the nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan and stalled talks with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

Amid all that, and more, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down this week and the man tapped to replace him on an interim basis appears to face legal hurdles that could initially prevent him from serving more than about six more weeks. It’s an unusual level of uncertainty for one of the most important jobs in the administration.

“This is a very difficult time. With everything going on in Iran and all the provocations and counteractions, and to have no Secretary of Defense at this time is appalling,” said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. “It shows the chaos in this administration. They have so many empty positions, revolving doors, in the most sensitive of security positions.”

Shanahan and his planned replacement, Army Secretary Mark Esper, have been attending White House and other meetings, including sessions to debate how the military should respond to Iran’s shoot-down of an American drone.

Esper is slated to take over as acting defense secretary at midnight on Sunday, and then head out Tuesday to a meeting of NATO defense ministers. There it will be critical for Esper to convince allies that he is now in charge, and that the US national security leadership is stable and able to make decisions when faced with escalating threats from Iran, amid questions from a wary Congress.

Meanwhile, inside the Pentagon, lawyers are debating how to get Esper through what will be a difficult legal and Congressional confirmation process. Defense officials said Thursday that so far they don’t yet have a clear way forward.

The key problem is that Trump never formally nominated Shanahan for the defense job. He announced his intention to do so, but as the months went on it never happened, and officials repeatedly said the vetting was dragging on. On Monday, Shanahan stepped down saying he wanted to spare his family as details of domestic problems linked to his messy divorce nearly a decade ago became public.

Trump immediately named Esper as the new acting secretary, but because of limitations laid out in court decisions and legislation governing how top level vacancies are filled, he will only be allowed to serve for about six weeks in that temporary capacity.

Law prohibits Esper from being nominated for the job while also serving as the acting secretary. If he is nominated, he’ll have to step down and move to another job until the Senate votes on his confirmation. And anyone chosen to fill in temporarily — even for a short time while the confirmation process goes on — will have limited authorities and won’t have all of the decision-making power that a defense secretary needs when his nation is at war in several countries and conducting major military operations in dozens of others.

Normally, senior leaders can be “acting” for 210 days, but because Shanahan was never nominated the clock on Esper started ticking on January 1, when previous Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned. That would force Esper out of the acting role by July 30.

Adding to the problem, is that even if Trump wants to nominate Esper, he’ll have to come up with someone to fill the job, also in an acting capacity, for an undetermined amount of time. Because Trump never nominated anyone to replace Shanahan as deputy defense secretary, which was his previous job, there is no one to easily step up and fill in as acting secretary during that confirmation process.

While lawmakers have expressed initial support for Esper, who is well known on the Hill and previously served on committees as legislative staff, there is no guarantee he’ll get a quick approval.

As a former executive at defense contractor Raytheon, Esper may have to excuse himself from decisions involving the company. And that could include sensitive, top level negotiations with Turkey over its decision to buy a Russian missile defense system, and America’s counter offer of the Raytheon-made Patriot surface-to-air weapon.

Lawmakers have also expressed impatience with the large number of acting executives in the Trump administration.

Under Trump at least 22 of the 42 people in top Cabinet jobs have been acting, or just over half.

In contrast, data compiled by incoming Yale political science professor Christina Kinane, suggests that from 1977 through mid-April of this year — the administrations of President Jimmy Carter through the first half of Trump’s — 266 individuals held Cabinet posts. Seventy-nine of them held their jobs on an acting basis, or 3 in 10.

Trump has said he likes naming acting officials, telling reporters in January, “It gives me more flexibility.”

The practice lets Trump quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process, which can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin.

But another explanation is that under Trump, the process of filling jobs has been slow and riddled with missteps.

Trump has withdrawn 63 nominees so far, doubling the 31 Obama retracted at this point in his first term, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, which studies ways to improve government effectiveness. He’s also decided against nominating some candidates after realizing the GOP-led Senate would reject them, including two would-be picks for the Federal Reserve: businessman Herman Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore.

In addition, Trump’s 568 nominations during his first year in office were more than 100 fewer than Obama submitted during that period, partnership figures show.

Topics: Pentagon United States

Related

0
World
Shanahan drops bid to lead Pentagon, citing ‘painful’ past
0
Middle-East
US bolsters Middle East force with 1,500 troops as Pentagon blames Iran for tanker attacks

Latest updates

Erdogan in lose-lose situation after Istanbul vote
0
US envoy for Iran meets Saudi vice defense minister in Riyadh
0
Pentagon is without a chief as US faces many global threats
0
Malaysia aims to recover about $5 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
0
6 Canadians chosen in 2019 NBA draft, setting non-US record
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.