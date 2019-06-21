You are here

  • Home
  • EVA Air attendants strike halts flights for 1,000s in Taiwan
﻿

EVA Air attendants strike halts flights for 1,000s in Taiwan

Local media reported more than 100 flights were being canceled and almost 20,000 passengers affected on the first three days of the strike, which began Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 21 June 2019
AP
0

EVA Air attendants strike halts flights for 1,000s in Taiwan

Updated 21 June 2019
AP
0

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A strike by flight attendants at EVA Air, Taiwan’s second-largest airline, has left thousands of passengers scrambling for alternative transport.

Local media reported more than 100 flights were being canceled and almost 20,000 passengers affected on the first three days of the strike, which began Thursday afternoon after negotiations broke down. The airline operates about 80 international flights daily and its domestic operations were not affected.

About 100 union members staged a sit-in outside the airline’s suburban Taipei headquarters Thursday night to further press their demands.

On its Twitter feed, the airline said it was “working closely with concerned authorities, fellow airlines, and travel agencies to arrange alternative flights for passengers and doing all we can to reduce delays.”

“This untimely labor action will significantly impact and inconvenience our passengers, our flight attendants’ fellow employees and the travel industry,” the airline said. Updates were being published on a strike response website and passengers could also call the airline’s reservation center.

Union members have demanded a raise in daily allowances and an end to the practice whereby non-union members enjoy the same benefits as members.

Management has said daily allowances are already higher than those offered by competitors and barring non-union members who do the same work from enjoying equal benefits would harm safety and morale.

Earlier this year, pilots at Taiwan’s largest carrier, China Airlines, went on strike for seven days over benefits and working conditions before reaching an agreement with the mediation of the transport and labor ministries and the vice premier.

Topics: aviation Taiwan EVA Air

Related

0
Travel
Taiwan rebuffs China tourist snub with record 2018 arrivals
0
World
Cathay Dragon flight makes safe emergency landing in Taiwan

Philippine telco to roll out Huawei-backed 5G service

Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Philippine telco to roll out Huawei-backed 5G service

  • US President Donald Trump put Huawei on a blacklist over national security concerns just over a month ago
  • Manila is a historic Washington ally, but Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has pulled away to attract Chinese business and investment
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

MANILA: The Philippines’ Globe Telecom said Friday it will launch Southeast Asia’s first 5G broadband service next month using Huawei technology, despite US blacklisting of the Chinese giant over cybersecurity concerns.
The system uses wireless radios instead of fiber optic cables to deliver service to thousands of customers in a nation that suffers from a lack of fast connections.
US President Donald Trump put Huawei, the world’s number two smartphone maker, on a blacklist over national security concerns just over a month ago.
Manila is a historic Washington ally, but Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has pulled away to attract Chinese business and investment.
Huawei has emerged as a key bone of contention in the wider China-US trade war that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.
Last week its founder, Ren Zhengfei, announced the company would slash production over the next two years as it grapples with a US push to isolate the company internationally.
But that has not derailed the effort in the Philippines, where Globe announced last year that Huawei Technologies and other vendors were preparing fifth-generation fixed wireless broadband.
Globe president and chief executive Ernest Cu said in a statement: “We made a crucial step in fulfilling our goal of connecting more Filipino homes, and our vision of bringing first-world Internet to the Philippines.”
US Defense Secretary Mike Pompeo earlier warned the Philippines and other nations during a visit to Manila in March against using technology from Huawei.
US officials suspect Beijing could use Huawei’s products to spy on foreign governments. The company denies the allegations.
Apart from Globe, Huawei is also contracted to supply video surveillance gear to a $400 million Philippine police project to deter crime in several cities.
A Philippine police spokesman told reporters last month that they investigated espionage allegations against the Chinese firm, but “have not uncovered any evidence to confirm that Huawei is actually spying.”

Topics: Philippines 5G Huawei US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei shipped 100m smartphones this year as of end-May
0
Business & Economy
Putin: US move against Huawei aims to weaken China

Latest updates

US envoy on Iran Brian Hook: We work with the Arab coalition to prevent Iran from arming the Houthis
0
Philippine telco to roll out Huawei-backed 5G service
0
British minister suspended for manhandling protester
0
UN agencies urge Italy to let migrants get off rescue boat
0
Pope seeks more freedom in theology, dialogue with Islam
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.