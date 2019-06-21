You are here

  • US official: Bad spending oversight hampers Afghan troops
US official: Bad spending oversight hampers Afghan troops

US soldiers look out over hillsides during a visit of the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller at the Afghan National Army (ANA) checkpoint in Nerkh district of Wardak province. (File/AFP/Thomas Watkins)
Updated 21 June 2019
AP
  • America has so far spent more than $84 billion dollars on Afghan forces but they continue to suffer staggering losses and bleed personnel
  • SIGAR’s report, released late Thursday, paints a troubling picture of a costly Afghan security development scheme
KABUL, Afghanistan: A US watchdog says lack of coordinated oversight of America’s spending in Afghanistan has led to a waste of funds and hampered training and development of the country’s security forces.
Washington’s Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which monitors billions of dollars in US aid to the country, says America has so far spent more than $84 billion dollars on Afghan forces but they continue to suffer staggering losses and bleed personnel. Soldiers go home on leave and never return.
SIGAR’s report, released late Thursday, paints a troubling picture of a costly Afghan security development scheme, with multiple supervising US and NATO departments that don’t coordinate with one another.
The report says the “security sector assistance mission in Afghanistan lacked an enduring and comprehensive plan” from the start.

Topics: Afghanistan United States

UN labor agency passes accord to reduce workplace harassment

UN labor agency passes accord to reduce workplace harassment

  • The ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment was adopted 439-7 with 30 abstentions
  • The agency unites businesses, labor groups and 187 member states
GENEVA: The UN’s labor agency has adopted its first convention specifically aimed at reducing violence and harassment in the workplace, with its chief crediting a recent boost from the #MeToo movement.
Delegates exchanged hugs, applauded and whooped in a UN conference hall after the International Labor Organization overwhelmingly passed the resolution, some four years in the making.
The ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment was adopted 439-7 with 30 abstentions, a top achievement of the ILO’s centennial assembly ending Friday. The agency unites businesses, labor groups and 187 member states.
Delegates failed to include language about harassment and violence against LGBT people.
ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said #MeToo had accentuated the “momentum and significance” of the push to adopt the convention.
Countries will now decide whether to ratify it.

