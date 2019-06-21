Huawei shipped 100m smartphones this year as of end-May

You are here

People look at the new Huawei smartphones at the company stand during the Consumer Electronics Show, Ces Asia 2019 in Shanghai on June 11, 2019. (AFP)
  • Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain
  • The ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month
HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies said on Friday it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30.
Huawei consumer business group’s smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s new 7-nanometer chipset Kirin 810.
Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain.
Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.

Central banks will want oversight of Facebook’s Libra: Bank of England

Updated 58 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

  • “It has to be safe, or it’s not going to happen,” Band of England Governor Mark Carney said
  • Facebook proposed a new currency and payment system called Libra
LONDON: Major central banks and regulators will want oversight of Facebook’s proposed new currency and payment system, Libra, to ensure it is safe and does not allow money laundering or finance terrorism, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.
“It has to be safe, or it’s not going to happen,” Carney told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Friday. “We, the Fed, all the major global central banks and supervisors, would have direct regulatory (oversight).”
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority — responsible for consumer protection and anti-money laundering — would also have a major supervisory role to play, Carney added.
Carney said on Thursday that Facebook cannot expect its new Libra currency to benefit from the same unregulated free-for-all that helped the company achieve a dominant position in social media.

