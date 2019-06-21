You are here

Lloyds fined $58 million over HBOS fraud disclosure failings

Halifax Bank of Scotland was rescued in a state-engineered takeover by Lloyds in 2009. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain’s financial watchdog has fined Lloyds Banking Group $57.69 million (£45.5 million) for failures at its HBOS Reading unit to disclose suspicions of fraud.
Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) was involved in one of Britain’s biggest ever banking frauds in the early 2000s, which saw some of its bankers enrich themselves at the expense of struggling business clients, some of whom succumbed to insolvency after being advised to borrow unsustainable amounts.
HBOS was rescued in a state-engineered takeover by Lloyds in 2009. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says HBOS identified suspicious conduct in Reading in early 2007 but did not tell the regulator until 2009, the year Lloyds acquired the bank.
Six people including two former HBOS bankers were jailed in 2017 for a combined 47 years for their role in the fraud.
The FCA said HBOS failed to be open and cooperative and failed to disclose information appropriately to the then regulator, the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
The bank’s failures caused delays to investigations by both the FCA and Thames Valley Police, said Mark Steward, the FCA’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight.
“There is no evidence anyone properly addressed their mind to this matter or its consequences,” Steward said.
Lloyds Banking Group said it welcomed the FCA’s “comprehensive investigation” and accepts the findings of past disclosure failure associated with fraud at HBOS in Reading.
“The Group accepts the findings, has agreed to pay a fine of £45.5 million and apologizes once again to customers affected by the fraud itself,” the bank said in a statement.

Huawei shipped 100m smartphones this year as of end-May

Huawei shipped 100m smartphones this year as of end-May

  • Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain
  • The ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month
HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies said on Friday it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30.
Huawei consumer business group’s smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s new 7-nanometer chipset Kirin 810.
Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain.
Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.

