At least 30 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire

A number of people including children were killed in the fire that swept through a house that doubled as a match factory in Langkat, North Sumatra, Indonesia. (AP)
  • Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other on the floor
  • Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted
JAKARTA: At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a home that doubled as a matchstick factory in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.
Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other on the floor in the aftermath of the blaze that authorities said broke out early Friday afternoon.
TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of Binjai in North Sumatra, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) west of provincial capital Medan.
“We don’t know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished,” the head of North Sumatra’s disaster agency Riadil Lubis told AFP, adding that at least three children were among the victims.
“We’ve sent teams there,” he added.
Resident Budi Zulkifli said he was headed to the local mosque in the Muslim-majority nation when the fire broke out.
“I was about to go out Friday prayers when there was a loud explosion,” he told AFP.
“But I don’t know what blew up.”
Binjai police chief Nugroho Tri Nuryanto said a gas canister explosion may have set off the blaze, but that the cause still needed to be confirmed.
“We’re still identifying the victims and scouring the scene,” he said, adding that three people escaped the blaze.
It was not clear why there were children at the scene.
“Most likely they (employees) brought the kids to work,” Irwan Syahri, head the local disaster mitigation agency, told Metro TV, adding that the victims “were all badly burned and hard to recognize.”
Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted, while homes doubling as illegal businesses is also widespread.
In 2017, at least 46 people were killed and dozens more injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside Jakarta.
Seventeen people were killed when a fire ripped through a karaoke bar on Sulawesi island in 2015 and, in 2009, a fire killed 20 people at a karaoke bar in Medan, on Sumatra island.

US official: Bad spending oversight hampers Afghan troops

  • America has so far spent more than $84 billion dollars on Afghan forces but they continue to suffer staggering losses and bleed personnel
  • SIGAR’s report, released late Thursday, paints a troubling picture of a costly Afghan security development scheme
KABUL, Afghanistan: A US watchdog says lack of coordinated oversight of America’s spending in Afghanistan has led to a waste of funds and hampered training and development of the country’s security forces.
Washington’s Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which monitors billions of dollars in US aid to the country, says America has so far spent more than $84 billion dollars on Afghan forces but they continue to suffer staggering losses and bleed personnel. Soldiers go home on leave and never return.
SIGAR’s report, released late Thursday, paints a troubling picture of a costly Afghan security development scheme, with multiple supervising US and NATO departments that don’t coordinate with one another.
The report says the “security sector assistance mission in Afghanistan lacked an enduring and comprehensive plan” from the start.

