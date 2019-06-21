Apple recalls Macbook Pros over battery fire risk

You are here

﻿

Apple is urging owners of the affected devices to stop using them. (File/AFP)
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has recalled a number of its older generation MacBook Pro because their batteries may overheat and “pose a fire safety risk.”
The recall affects 15-inch MacBook Pros with Retina displays sold between September 2015 and February 2017, the company said, adding it would replace batteries free of charge.
A number of countries are covered by the recall.
In mainland China, around 63,000 units may be affected by the problem, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said.
The regulator said there have been six reported incidents of overheating among laptops that qualify for the recall in China.
The tech giant, however, said it had not received any reports of significant damage to computers or injuries due to the defect, but urged owners of the affected devices to stop using them immediately.
It said a dedicated recall website has been set up where users can input the serial number to determine if their computer is affected.
The company said the recall does not include newer 15-inch MacBook Pro units or Apple laptops of other sizes and variations.
The battery recall marks the second technical glitch to affect Apple laptops this year. Last month, the US behemoth confirmed that some of its newer laptops had problematic keyboards and offered free replacements to affected customers.
In 2016, South Korean phonemaker Samsung suspended sales of its Galaxy Note 7 handset after devices caught fire due to flawed batteries exploding.

Lloyds fined $58 million over HBOS fraud disclosure failings

LONDON: Britain’s financial watchdog has fined Lloyds Banking Group $57.69 million (£45.5 million) for failures at its HBOS Reading unit to disclose suspicions of fraud.
Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) was involved in one of Britain’s biggest ever banking frauds in the early 2000s, which saw some of its bankers enrich themselves at the expense of struggling business clients, some of whom succumbed to insolvency after being advised to borrow unsustainable amounts.
HBOS was rescued in a state-engineered takeover by Lloyds in 2009. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says HBOS identified suspicious conduct in Reading in early 2007 but did not tell the regulator until 2009, the year Lloyds acquired the bank.
Six people including two former HBOS bankers were jailed in 2017 for a combined 47 years for their role in the fraud.
The FCA said HBOS failed to be open and cooperative and failed to disclose information appropriately to the then regulator, the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
The bank’s failures caused delays to investigations by both the FCA and Thames Valley Police, said Mark Steward, the FCA’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight.
“There is no evidence anyone properly addressed their mind to this matter or its consequences,” Steward said.
Lloyds Banking Group said it welcomed the FCA’s “comprehensive investigation” and accepts the findings of past disclosure failure associated with fraud at HBOS in Reading.
“The Group accepts the findings, has agreed to pay a fine of £45.5 million and apologizes once again to customers affected by the fraud itself,” the bank said in a statement.

