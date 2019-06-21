You are here

  • Home
  • UN agencies urge Italy to let migrants get off rescue boat
﻿

UN agencies urge Italy to let migrants get off rescue boat

The UN said no one should be returned back to war-torn Libya. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
0

UN agencies urge Italy to let migrants get off rescue boat

  • Rome hasn’t let the migrants off the Sea Watch 3 in the Italian island of Lampedusa since the June 12 rescue
  • Spokesman Babar Baloch of the UNHCR said: “Italy has the responsibility to let these people disembark”
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
0

GENEVA: The UN migration and refugee agencies are urging Italy’s government to let 43 migrants from Libya disembark from a boat that had rescued them in the Mediterranean Sea.
Rome hasn’t let the migrants off the Sea Watch 3 in the Italian island of Lampedusa since the June 12 rescue.
Spokesman Joel Millman of the International Organization for Migration said Libya’s capital had “offered its port to the Sea Watch. The Italian government said they should go to Tripoli.”
Spokesman Babar Baloch of UN refugee agency UNHCR said: “Italy has the responsibility to let these people disembark,” adding “no one should be returned back” to war-torn Libya.
Baloch says “these desperate people need to disembark ... this is an obligation under international law.”
Millman said Italian coast guard teams rescued and took another 80 people to Lampedusa overnight.

Topics: UN migrants Migration Italy

Related

0
Middle-East
146 migrants land in Italy in UN-organized Libya evacuation
0
World
Italy, Malta rescue stricken migrants in Mediterranean

British minister suspended for manhandling protester

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

British minister suspended for manhandling protester

  • Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said it had suspended the junior Foreign Office minister
  • Mark Field accosted the female activist as she walked toward finance minister Phillip Hammond
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0
LONDON: A British minister was suspended on Friday after he was filmed physically removing a climate change protester from a dinner in London.
Mark Field accosted the female activist as she walked toward finance minister Phillip Hammond, pushing her against a column before frogmarching her out of the room.
Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said it had suspended the junior Foreign Office minister.
“The prime minister has seen the footage and she found it very concerning,” Downing Street said.
“He will be suspended as a minister while investigations take place.”
Police said they were following up on a “small number” reports of an assault.
Greenpeace activist Areeba Hamid said she was “shocked at the footage of an elected MP and government minister assaulting one of our peaceful protesters.”
Field told ITV that he “deeply” regretted his actions, saying that “in the confusion many guests understandably felt threatened and when one protester rushed past me toward the top table.”
“There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed.”
The Conservative politician has referred himself to the Cabinet Office for investigation.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called Field’s actions “unacceptable” and urged him to “consider his position.”
Labour MP Jess Phillips called the footage “so, so awful” while fellow Labour MP Dawn Butler said it was “horrific” and called for Field to be sacked or suspended.
But Tory MP Peter Bottomley argued that “the woman clearly was trying to create a fuss” and that “most viewers would say it’s good that she didn’t succeed.”
Greenpeace said 40 of its activists had interrupted the event.

Latest updates

British minister suspended for manhandling protester
0
UN agencies urge Italy to let migrants get off rescue boat
0
Pope seeks more freedom in theology, dialogue with Islam
0
Apple recalls Macbook Pros over battery fire risk
0
At least 30 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.