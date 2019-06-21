You are here

Bosnian prosecutors: 12 bodies found in war-era mass grave

A Bosnian-Muslim woman prays at a memorial wall with the names of the Srebrenica victims. (AFP)
  • DNA samples have been taken to determine the identity of the people whose remains have been unearthed from the grave on Mt. Igman
  • The prosecutor’s office said the victims were probably Bosnian Muslims from the village of Donji Hadzici, west of Sarajevo
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: The prosecutor’s office in Bosnia says the remains of 12 people were found in a mass grave from the 1992-95 war that was recently discovered near the capital, Sarajevo.
A statement on Friday says DNA samples have been taken to determine the identity of the people whose remains have been unearthed from the grave on Mt. Igman that was found some two weeks ago.
The prosecutor’s office said at the time that the victims were probably Bosnian Muslims from the village of Donji Hadzici, west of Sarajevo, who have been missing since the summer of 1992.
Nearly 7,000 people are still unaccounted-for from the Bosnian war, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

