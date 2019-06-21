You are here

FIFA pushes Iran to allow female football fans back into stadiums for World Cup qualifiers

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has put pressure on Iran in an attempt to ensure that the country will allow female football fans to attend matches in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. (AFP)
Arab News
  • President Rouhani has on several occasions expressed desire to allow women into games
  • Country’s prosecutor general said he objected to women attending matches, saying it would “lead to sin.”
Arab News
PARIS: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has put pressure on Iran in an attempt to ensure that the country will allow female football fans to attend matches in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, according to a letter sent to the Iranian Football Federation and seen by AFP.

In the letter dated June 18, Infantino mentioned his attendance at the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Tehran last November, between Iranian club Persepolis and Kashima Antlers of Japan, when women were allowed into the stadium, “for the first time in 40 years.”

Infantino referred to “these important first steps” but regretted that women were not then permitted to attend the friendly between Iran and Syria earlier this month, and that “a number of women seeking to attend the match were detained by security forces for a number of hours.”

“Unfortunately, this is, I also have to say, not in line with the commitments given to us in March 2018 by President (Hassan) Rouhani when we were assured that important progress would be made on this matter soon,” he added.

The FIFA president, who in early June was re-elected for a four-year term, referred to the spotlight placed on women in football at the ongoing World Cup in France and asked Iranian authorities to provide “concrete steps” before July 15 toward allowing women to attend qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which start in September.

Women have been barred from attending matches since the 1979 Islamic revolution, with clerics arguing they must be protected from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

Described as a moderate conservative, President Rouhani has on several occasions expressed a desire to allow women into games.

However, last October, the country’s prosecutor general said he objected to women attending matches, saying it would “lead to sin.”

Female fans were allowed to attend football matches for the first time in Saudi Arabia in January 2018, with the first match that women attended being the Al-Ahli match against Al-Batin on Jan. 12.

The Saudi Arabian government announced the lifting of the ban in 2017 and as a result, women are now able to enjoy Saudi Professional League matches.

(With AFP)

Topics: sport football soccer FIFA Iran World Cup 2022

Salah, hosts Egypt set for Africa Cup bow in stifling heat

AFP
Salah, hosts Egypt set for Africa Cup bow in stifling heat

  • Salah has returned home after another stellar season with Liverpool, which he completed by scoring the first goal in a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur
  • Egypt coach Javier Aguirre is confident of capturing a second international title, a decade on from leading his native Mexico to CONCACAF Gold Cup glory
AFP
CAIRO: All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah on Friday as the Egypt star looks to help the Africa Cup of Nations hosts launch their bid for a record-extending eighth title in style against Zimbabwe in the opening match of a tournament expanded to 24 teams for the first time.

After avenging last year’s Champions League anguish with Liverpool three weeks ago, Salah is now on a mission for redemption with the Pharaohs after injury wrecked his World Cup campaign in Russia — ruining Egypt’s return to the global showpiece after a 28-year absence.
Egypt top the betting as favorites to lift the trophy in Cairo on July 19 and have won the competition as hosts three of the previous four times, with the last of those in 2006 sparking an unprecedented run of three successive triumphs.
Authorities are confident the infrastructure is in place to host the continent’s largest football contest, awarded to Egypt at just six months’ notice, and which kicks off against a backdrop of terror attacks and only days after the death of former Islamist president Muhammad Mursi.
Players will also have to contend with average temperatures of between 35 and 38 Celsius (95-100.4 Fahrenheit) following the decision to switch the tournament from its traditional January/February time slot to June/July to avoid European club-versus-country clashes.
Egypt coach Javier Aguirre is confident of capturing a second international title, a decade on from leading his native Mexico to CONCACAF Gold Cup glory.
“We are the favorites to win the 2019 Africa Cup,” said the 60-year-old Aguirre, the first Mexican to guide the Egyptian national team.
“Egypt are playing at home, can count on passionate support and have Mohamed Salah, the best footballer in Africa.”
Salah has returned home after another stellar season with Liverpool, which he completed by scoring the first goal in a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
His 22 English Premier League goals last season gave him share of the Golden Boot title with two fellow Africans, Senegalese Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon.
Aguirre says fears that his talisman may be jaded after a long season of Premier League and Champions League football are unfounded.
“Mohamed took a holiday after the Champions League final, did not play in our first warm-up match and only came on after half-time in the second,” he countered.
Egypt beat fellow qualifiers Tanzania and Guinea and what pleased Aguirre most was not the results, but the large number of scoring chances the Pharaohs created.
“We had about 20 chances to score against the Tanzanians and almost as many against the Guineans. That is very encouraging.”
Aguirre also dismissed the view that Egypt rely too heavily on Salah, saying: “We have selected 23 footballers who are totally committed to the cause of winning the Cup of Nations.
“It is impossible for one footballer to win a Cup of Nations on his own. Mohamed will receive tremendous support from his team-mates.
“All the players are mentally and physically ready and we look forward to beginning our campaign with a victory over Zimbabwe.”
The countries have met only once in a Cup of Nations with Egypt winning 2-1 in Tunisia 15 years ago and both teams were eliminated after the first round.
Zimbabwe coach and former captain Sunday Chidzambwa was keeping his thoughts to himself ahead of the tournament opener.
But captain and forward Knowledge Musona, who plays in Belgium, stressed that they must not become obsessed by Salah, despite the huge threat he poses.
“We must not just stop Salah, we must stop all the Egyptians. If we concentrate only on one, others will destroy us,” he warned.
“We are not here to talk — we are here to play football. We are in Egypt to achieve success and make every Zimbabwean proud of us.
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda are the other teams in Group A and they meet Saturday at the same venue as the opening match.
Group winners and runners-up qualify for the knockout second round along with the best four of the six third-place finishers.

Topics: Mohammed Salah Egypt Cairo africa cup of nations

