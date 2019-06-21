You are here

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with Donald Trump on Iran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump on Friday to about Middle East stability and the oil market. (SPA/AFP)
  • Two leaders spoke a day after Trump confirmed that he canceled a military strike against Iran
  • Trump has been stepping up a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran
WASHINGTON: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump on Friday to about Middle East stability and the oil market, the White House said, after tensions with Iran prompted a rise in oil prices.
“The two leaders discussed Saudi Arabia’s critical role in ensuring stability in the Middle East and in the global oil market. They also discussed the threat posed by the Iranian regime’s escalatory behavior,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Trump warned Iran via Oman that US attack was imminent, called for talks

US working with Arab Coalition to prevent Iran from arming Houthis: Envoy

The White House says the two leaders spoke a day after Trump confirmed that he canceled a military strike against Iran on Thursday after Iran downed a US drone that it says was operating over Iranian airspace. The US says the drone had been flying over international waters when it was attacked.
Trump has been stepping up a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and has blamed Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers moving through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi vice defense minister meets US envoy for Iran in Riyadh

  • The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region
  • US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook was in Riyadh on Friday
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.

The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region which the US and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran. Iran has denied being behind the attacks.

He also said, in a separate tweet: “We affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the United States maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which came as a result of continuing Iranian hostility and terrorism, and discussed the latest Iranian attacks on the Kingdom.”

Prince Khalid also mentioned the issue in Yemen, where he said Iran was playing a “dangerous role” in.

“…(Iran) neglects the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people in favor of using the country as the main launchpad for its regional terrorism,” he said.

