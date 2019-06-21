Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with Donald Trump on Iran

Saudi vice defense minister meets US envoy for Iran in Riyadh

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.

Pleased to meet with United States Special Representative for Iran Mr. Brian Hook to explore the latest efforts to counter hostile Iranian acts and continuous escalation that threaten the region’s security and stability. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) June 21, 2019

The two officials discussed recent attacks in the region which the US and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran. Iran has denied being behind the attacks.

He also said, in a separate tweet: “We affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the United States maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which came as a result of continuing Iranian hostility and terrorism, and discussed the latest Iranian attacks on the Kingdom.”

Prince Khalid also mentioned the issue in Yemen, where he said Iran was playing a “dangerous role” in.

“…(Iran) neglects the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people in favor of using the country as the main launchpad for its regional terrorism,” he said.