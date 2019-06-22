You are here

Nigeria coach Rohr wants Arsenal forward Iwobi to score more

  • Rohr has cause for concern as Nigeria failed to score in two warmup matches
JOHANNESBURG: Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is banking on Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi for goals when they face debutants Burundi on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener in Egypt.

“Although only 23, Alex is an experienced international and I want to see him scoring more regularly for the national team,” said German Rohr.

“He, Odion (Ighalo) and Ahmed (Musa) can cause a lot of damage to opposition defenses if they click at this Cup of Nations.”

Rohr has cause for concern as Nigeria failed to score in two warmup matches against fellow qualifiers, drawing 0-0 at home to Zimbabwe and losing 1-0 to Senegal in Egypt.

But a favorable draw — Guinea and Madagascar complete Group B — should ensure Nigeria top the standings and book a last-16 place.

In Saturday’s matches, Guinea play Madagascar in the other Group B fixture and the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda square off in Group A.

Nigeria are the fourth highest ranked team in Egypt and Burundi the lowest with 89 places separating them in the world rankings.

But Rohr became upset the second a reporter described this match in the coastal city of Alexandria as one the three-time champions should win comfortably.

“The national football association president (Amaju Pinnick) says we must win this tournament, but we have a very young side.”

However, the coach can call on three of the 2013 Africa Cup-winning squad, captain John Obi Mikel, Kenneth Omeruo and Musa, to provide experience.

Ranked among the no-hopers, Burundi have impressed in preparatory matches against former champions, holding Algeria and losing in stoppage time to Tunisia.

Both experienced Cup of Nations campaigners Guinea and newcomers Madagascar will aim to brush aside poor warmup form and launch their campaign with maximum points in Alexandria.

Guinea lost to the Gambia, Benin and Egypt while Madagascar drew with Luxembourg after conceding two stoppage-time goals before failing against Kenya and Mauritania.

The Guineans hope Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita can play after injuring a thigh in the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona.

Keita and his team-mates can draw comfort from having Belgian Paul Put as their coach — he took outsiders Burkina Faso to the 2013 final before losing narrowly against Nigeria.

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis — one of seven from France at the tournament — has worked wonders to get the Indian Ocean island state to the finals, but further progress is unlikely.

Democratic Republic of Congo captain and Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has raised the bar considerably by saying his country can win the competition.

“Provided we can fix a few things, there is no reason why this team cannot go all the way,” he said ahead of a Cairo clash with Uganda.

“We reached the semifinals and the quarter-finals in the last two editions and I believe the team is better now under our great coach Florent (Ibenge).”

With Mohamed Salah-inspired hosts Egypt expected to win Group A, a tight contest is set to unfold between DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe for second place, and a guaranteed last-16 slot.

Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre is less boastful than Mulumbu, saying: “We aim to achieve decent results, especially in our first match against the Congolese.”

Topics: Africa Cup of Nations 2019

CAIRO: Mohamed Salah’s Egypt started their bid for a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations trophy on Friday with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Cairo in the opening game of a tournament expanded to 24 teams and played in June and July for the first time.
Liverpool star Salah, on a redemption mission with Egypt after injury derailed a miserable World Cup campaign last year, looked sharp although the hosts needed a 41st-minute goal by Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan to get off to a winning start in Group A.
In keeping with April’s spectacular tournament draw under the gaze of the Sphinx, a striking 30-minute opening ceremony preceded kick-off in Cairo, where a backdrop of pyramids and statues from Egyptian mythology set the stage for a fireworks display to illuminate the ground.
The arrival of the Egyptian players for the warm-up induced a deafening roar from the capacity 75,000-crowd, who predictably reserved the loudest reception for Salah as his name was read out among the starting line-ups.
With the temperature having dipped to a more palatable 27 Celsius (81 Fahrenheit) by the start Egypt, the tournament favorites and 2017 runners-up, immediately looked threatening, Salah orchestrating much of the attack as he swung in a pair of teasing crosses — the second forcing Edmore Sibanda to tip over a looping Marwan Mohsen header.
Salah was again involved 10 minutes later, intricately exchanging passes on the edge of the Zimbabwe box to carve out a chance for Abdallah Elsaid, whose shot was palmed away by Sibanda before Trezeguet lashed over the rebound.
As Zimbabwe struggled to develop any sort of rhythm with outstanding midfielder Khama Billiat contained, Salah again had a boisterous, largely red-clad crowd on their feet when he wriggled past his marker only to shoot over from a difficult angle.
A blocked attempt by Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona represented the southern Africans’ lone genuine attempt in the first half as a dominant Egypt eventually broke through just before half-time.
Zimbabwe’s efforts to play out from defense backfired and the talented Trezeguet, formerly of Anderlecht and now with Kasimpasa in Turkey, shifted the ball onto his right foot before sweeping clinically into the far corner.
Trezeguet, who scored three times in five qualifiers for the event, was quickly sensing another when his curling 20-yard strike was flicked behind by a sprawling Sibanda.
The Zimbabwe goalkeeper felt the brunt of a crunching collision with Mohsen on the hour, producing a courageous stop to deny the forward after a clever first touch created the opportunity.
Sibanda was again tested low to his right by a Salah effort on his weaker foot, with Egypt ‘keeper Mohamed El Shenawy finally called into action to handle a speculative Billiat drive just before the second of two mandated heat breaks on 70 minutes.
It appeared Salah’s moment was going to arrive in the final minutes but Sibanda plunged low to his left, with substitute Amr Warda perhaps offering the forward a better option across the face of goal.
Egyptian hearts were momentarily in mouths when an unmarked Evans Rusike rose to meet a cross but he was unable to keep his header down, allowing Egypt to emerge with an opening three points in their quest to win the competition for the fourth time as hosts in five editions.
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda are the other teams in Group A and they meet Saturday at the same venue, while Nigeria begin their campaign against newcomers Burundi in Alexandria.
Guinea meanwhile take on Madagascar, the second of three countries appearing in the event for the first time.

Topics: Africa Cup of Nations 2019

