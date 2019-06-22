You are here

Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers urge regime change

US Air Force maintainers prepare a US military drone RQ-4A Global Hawk for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (Reuters)
  • Rallyists gather outside State Department demanding end to theocratic govt
  • Washington has accused Iran of responsibility for carrying out attacks on tankers in the congested shipping lanes heading out of the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz
WASHINGTON: Supporters of an Iranian exile group with ties to some of President Donald Trump’s top advisers rallied Friday for regime change in Iran, amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with the words “Free Iran,” more than 1,000 members of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq gathered outside the State Department to demand an end to Iran’s theocratic government. The demonstration took place just hours after Trump claimed he had approved but then called off military strikes against Iran to retaliate for its downing of a US drone in the Persian Gulf.
After the rally, the demonstrators were to march to the White House to press their case.
“We have and will continue to declare that what we seek is the regime’s overthrow, overthrow, overthrow,” the group’s Paris-based leader Maryam Rajavi said in a video message to the crowd, which also included current and former US lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Known as the MEK, the group has hosted Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton at previous events and the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is a supporter. Before joining the administration, Bolton told an MEK meeting in 2018 that “before 2019, we here ... will celebrate in Iran.” Giuliani, the former New York mayor, has made similar comments before the MEK.

Known as the MEK, the Iranian exile group has hosted Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton at previous events and the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is a supporter.

Last year its annual rally in Paris that Giuliani attended was the target of an alleged Tehran-backed bomb plot that was thwarted by arrests.
An Austrian-based Iranian diplomat is being held in Belgium, where police found bomb material in the car of a couple of Iranian origin.
The group has its headquarters outside Paris with several thousand members in Albania, extracted in a UN-brokered effort from Iraq.
In another development, the US has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Iran and the latest developments in the Gulf, diplomats said on Friday.
The discussions would touch on both the recent attacks against oil tankers in the Gulf and the Iranian downing of a US spy drone, a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Another diplomat told AFP the meeting would take place Monday afternoon.
Washington has also accused Iran of responsibility for carrying out attacks on tankers in the congested shipping lanes heading out of the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

Syrian refugee charged in bomb blast planning ordered detained

Syrian refugee charged in bomb blast planning ordered detained

  • Alowemer was wearing an orange jumpsuit on Friday morning for the preliminary examination and detention hearing in federal court
PITTSBURGH: Syrian refugee charged with plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh church to inspire followers of Daesh has been ordered detained on Friday.
A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned to bomb an unidentified church in Pittsburgh and purchased materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb.
His defense attorney, Sam Saylor, said that items bought at a hardware store do not imply intent to make bombs.
FBI agent Gary Morgan testified that Alowemer originally wanted two bombs to go off — one in the early morning and one when law enforcement would be responding.
Alowemer was wearing an orange jumpsuit on Friday morning for the preliminary examination and detention hearing in federal court.
Last month, at least eight people were killed and 15 wounded in a suicide bombing at a market in eastern Baghdad.
In November, explosions in several districts killed six people, most of them civilians.

The 21-year-old Alowemer was born in Daraa, Syria and came to the US as a refugee in 2016, according to the FBI.

The 21-year-old Alowemer was born in Daraa, Syria and came to the US as a refugee in 2016, according to the FBI.
The federal court docket did not list an attorney for Alowemer and the Department of Justice did not return a message seeking whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges announced on Wednesday.

