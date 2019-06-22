What We Are Reading Today: The Calculus of Happiness

Author: Oscar E. Fernandez
What’s the best diet for overall health and weight management? How can we change our finances to retire earlier? How can we maximize our chances of finding our soul mate?
In The Calculus of Happiness, Oscar Fernandez shows us that math yields powerful insights into health, wealth, and love, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Using only high school-level math, Fernandez guides us through several of the surprising results, including an easy rule of thumb for choosing foods that lower our risk for developing diabetes (and that help us lose weight too), simple “all-weather” investment portfolios with great returns, and math-backed strategies for achieving financial independence and searching for our soul mate.
Moreover, the important formulas are linked to a dozen free online interactive calculators on the book’s website, allowing one to personalize the equations.
Fernandez uses everyday experiences to provide context for his mathematical insights, making the math discussed more accessible, real-world, and relevant to our daily lives.
