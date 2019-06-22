You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat sinking
﻿

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat sinking

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte called the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat that was hit by a Chinese vessel in the disputed South China Sea “a little maritime accident” and urged calm amid an outcry. (AP)
Updated 7 min 45 sec ago
0

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat sinking

  • The June 9 incident, when the two boats collided in the South China Sea, has sparked public outrage
  • Manila has accused the Chinese trawler of abandoning the vessel’s 22 Filipino crew members but Beijing rejected it
Updated 7 min 45 sec ago
0
MANILA: China and the Philippines agreed to conduct a joint inquiry over the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in disputed waters, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said Saturday.
The June 9 incident, when the two boats collided in the South China Sea, has sparked public outrage.
Manila has accused the Chinese trawler of abandoning the vessel’s 22 Filipino crew members — later rescued by Vietnamese fishermen — but Beijing has rejected this.
China states the trawler merely “bumped” the vessel, and tried to rescue the fishermen — but was “afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats.”
Duterte accepted the Chinese government’s offer to conduct a joint investigation into the incident, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement, “to determine what really transpired.”
The probe team should include “highly qualified and competent individuals, with the Philippines and China having one representative each, and a third member coming from a neutral country,” Panelo added.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman had also called on Thursday for a joint probe — where each country could “properly handle the matter through friendly consultations.”
While Manila has filed a diplomatic protest against Beijing, Duterte has urged calm over the incident, setting aside the Philippines’ territorial row with China to court trade and investments.
“To be clear, we are by no means relinquishing any inch of our sovereign rights, nor compromising the rights of our 22 fishermen. We are demanding justice for our countrymen, and we are using all legal means toward that end,” Panelo said.
The incident — which has fed into outrage over China’s expansive claims to the waterway — occurred off Reed Bank, a fish and natural gas-rich area of submerged coral reefs.
It is claimed by China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan also have claims to all or part of the flashpoint sea, a key waterway for trillions of dollars in global trade each year.

Sri Lanka extends emergency in surprise move

Updated 22 June 2019
AFP
0

Sri Lanka extends emergency in surprise move

  • Maithripala Sirisena said in a decree he believed there was a “public emergency” in the country
  • Just over 100 people, including 10 women, are in custody in connection with April’s Easter Sunday suicide attacks
Updated 22 June 2019
AFP
0

COLOMBO: A state of emergency was extended by Sri Lanka’s President Saturday, going back on pledges to relax the tough laws introduced after the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people.
Maithripala Sirisena said in a decree he believed there was a “public emergency” in the country, and was invoking provisions of the public security act extending the state of emergency.
The tough laws, granting sweeping powers to police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects, were due to expire on Saturday.
Just over 100 people, including 10 women, are in custody in connection with April’s Easter Sunday suicide attacks against three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo.
In late May, Sirisena told diplomats — from Australia, Canada, Japan, the US and European states — the security situation was “99 percent back to normal” and he would allow the emergency laws to lapse by June 22.
He assured diplomats security forces had either detained or killed all those directly involved in the attacks, blamed on a local jihadi group and claimed by the Daesh group.
There was no immediate word from the government why Sirisena changed his mind, but security remains tight in the capital.
The emergency can be declared for a month at a time, and parliament must ratify it within 10 days.
The continuation of the emergency came as police announced criminal investigations against several top officers, including the Inspector-General, for negligence and lapses ahead of the bombings.
Sirisena himself has been criticized for failing to act on precise Indian intelligence that jihadists were about to hit Christian churches and other targets in Sri Lanka.
A parliamentary public inquiry has been told Sirisena — who is also the minister of defense and law and order — failed to follow proper national security protocols.
The mainly Buddhist nation of 21 million people was about to mark a decade since ending a 37-year-long Tamil separatist war when the Islamic extremists struck.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka prosecutor orders probe of nine officers over Easter bombing lapses
0
Media
Sri Lanka abusing UN law to make arrests: rights group

Latest updates

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat sinking
0
Sri Lanka extends emergency in surprise move
0
Hong Kong police vow to pursue HQ siege protesters
0
China state media urges US to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance
0
Middle East schools struggle to stamp out physical punishment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.