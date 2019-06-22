UAE civil aviation authority instructs airlines to take necessary safety measures 

Sudan’s transitional council deputy thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for assistance

LONDON: Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have provided Sudan with assistance without interfering in its affairs, the deputy head of the transitional military council in Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Saturday.

Dagalo also thanked Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their support.

He also said that infrastructure and services in Sudan are now the priorities for the military council.

He added that the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are fighting terrorism and illegal immigration.

Earlier on Saturday, Sudan’s protest leaders said they are meeting with an Ethiopian envoy over proposals to resume negotiations with the ruling military council.

The leaders say they’ve received Ethiopia’s initiative for the transition from military to civilian rule, and would declare their position during Saturday’s meeting with Ethiopian diplomat Mahmoud Dirir.

The protesters are represented by a coalition of political groups, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Transition talks collapsed over the military’s crackdown against a protest sit-in earlier this month that killed dozens.

The protesters are calling for an international probe into the crackdown, as well as for restoring all previous deals they’d made with the military council before resuming talks.

These deals would include a three-year transition period, a protester-appointed Cabinet and a FDFC-majority legislative body.