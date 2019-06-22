You are here

  • Home
  • Revamped ‘Crash Team Racing’ is wildly addictive
﻿

Revamped ‘Crash Team Racing’ is wildly addictive

1 / 4
The new CTR is a revitalized version of the 1999 classic. (Supplied)
2 / 4
The original was an immediate hit with audiences despite its single-minded intensity. (Supplied)
3 / 4
The new CTR is a revitalized version of the 1999 classic. (Supplied)
4 / 4
The original was an immediate hit with audiences despite its single-minded intensity. (Supplied)
Updated 22 June 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Revamped ‘Crash Team Racing’ is wildly addictive

  • The new CTR is a revitalized version of the 1999 classic, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation
  • Publisher Activision has been on a roll lately with their remakes of retro PlayStation game
Updated 22 June 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: Crash Bandicoot fans, it’s time to get back in the kart. “Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled” (CTR) released worldwide on Friday, available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The new CTR is a revitalized version of the 1999 classic, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation. The original was an immediate hit with audiences despite its single-minded intensity. Held together by the barest threads of a plot, the story is hardly as entertaining as the racing itself.

The gameplay, on the other hand, is wildly addictive. Track after track of intense twists and turns, a revolving cast of characters ranging from cute to evil and hidden trophies and collectibles, it was surprisingly sophisticated for a simple racing game.

And now the game has been revitalized with incredible new graphics, better sound (a recurring point of criticism of the old game) and new features like full kart customization and character skins. The remake also introduces an online mode where players no longer have to be sharing the same console to race each other.

Gaming purists can opt for the “Classic” campaign mode, which adheres to the same rules of the original game. The new “Adventure” mode allows for more customization and introduces difficulty settings.

Those uninterested in unlockables and trophies can just dive right into the action with battle modes, time trials and local multiplayer races.

Publisher Activision has been on a roll lately with their remakes of retro PlayStation games. Back in November, Activision released their remake of the original Spyro trilogy, with all three games bundled together as “Spyro: Reignited.” The year before, they published a remake of the original much-loved Crash Bandicoot trilogy, remade as the “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.”

Both remakes have received favorable reviews from critics, with many applauding the effort to preserve these beloved classics for the older generation of gamers whilst also appealing to younger players.

Activision has also gone the extra mile and localized the game in Arabic in the MENA region, just as they have for the Spyro Reignited trilogy.

All in all, the question remains: Is the new CTR worth getting? In this reviewer’s opinion, it’s a resounding “yes.”

Topics: PlayStation Game video game

Related

0
Science & Technology
Game Review: ‘Spyro Reignited’ — Remake of PS classic offers plenty of nostalgia, but little new
0
Game on: Jeddah’s geeks roll up for 50-player ‘battle royale’

Charlotte Tilbury celebrates ‘rule breaker’ Amal Clooney with new lipstick shade

Updated 22 June 2019
Arab News
0

Charlotte Tilbury celebrates ‘rule breaker’ Amal Clooney with new lipstick shade

  • The British-Lebanese lawyer is the inspiration behind the new shade, “Amazing Amal”
  • The matte shade is described by the brand as “elegant soft, berry pink”
Updated 22 June 2019
Arab News
0

Make-up artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury has released 11 new lipstick shades that pay tribute to cultural icons, and one of the new colors is named after human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

The British-Lebanese lawyer, who is married to Hollywood’s George Clooney, is the inspiration behind the new shade, “Amazing Amal.”

The matte shade is described by the brand as “elegant soft, berry pink” — a versatile color that works for both daytime and nighttime looks.

“I wanted to create a soft elegant, berry-pink with the neutral-ness of warm berry, that can be used as a stain, or to add an enlivening pop of color to any outfit,” the award-winning make-up artist said in a released statement.

The pair have a famously close relationship — Tilbury did Clooney’s wedding make-up for her nuptials back in 2014, glammed her up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony in 2018 and even made her up for the Met Gala last year.

The other 10 shades in the new collection pay tribute to actors, authors, singers, models and, perhaps most endearingly, to Tilbury’s mother, Patsy. Olivia Palermo, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kylie Minogue are just a few of the names featured in the new line.

In a released statement, Tilbury called them the “rule breakers, record makers and history shakers” of today.

The collection, dubbed the “Hot Lips” line, was first launched in 2016, when it celebrated the likes of Salma Hayek, Liv Tyler and Cindy Crawford.

Fast forward to 2019 and Tilbury has promised to donate a portion of the sales to the Women for Women International charity.

“When I created this range, I wanted to create a new color world for everyone — looking for gaps in the color spectrum and mixing the most nuanced, super flattering, super wearable shades! These shades have super powers, they look incredible on everyone! I always envision the color and texture, and how they complement each other to make the shade even more unique and incredible,” she said.

Topics: Amal Clooney

Related

0
Lifestyle
Amal Clooney looks regal at Buckingham Palace party
0
World
Amal Clooney calls on Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to pardon Reuters reporters

Latest updates

Sudan protesters hold night gatherings to rekindle movement
0
Afghan leaders begin peace summit in Pakistan
0
Charlotte Tilbury celebrates ‘rule breaker’ Amal Clooney with new lipstick shade
0
British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions
0
British police called to home of PM candidate Boris Johnson after altercation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.