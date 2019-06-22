You are here

  • Home
  • Iran general: ‘Firing one bullet at Iran’ will ‘set fire’ to US interests
﻿

Iran general: ‘Firing one bullet at Iran’ will ‘set fire’ to US interests

Iranian soldiers march during a military parade as they mark the country's annual army day in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 June 2019
AFP
0

Iran general: ‘Firing one bullet at Iran’ will ‘set fire’ to US interests

  • “Firing one bullet toward Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, said an Iranian general
Updated 22 June 2019
AFP
0

TEHRAN: Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.
“Firing one bullet toward Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.

Topics: iran tension

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat
0
World
Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers urge regime change

Trump says US ‘moving forward’ with additional sanctions on Iran

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

Trump says US ‘moving forward’ with additional sanctions on Iran

  • Trump recently called off military actions against Iran
  • US president added that military action was still "a possibility"
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was "moving forward" and that he will impose additional sanctions against Iran in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He added that military action was still "a possibility," while also saying that he hoped "Iran is smart and cares about its people."

"We are putting additional sanctions on Iran," Trump said. "In some cases we are going slowly, but in other cases we are moving rapidly."

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House, made his comments after recently calling off military actions against Iran to retaliate for the downing of a US military drone.

The president said he would be traveling to the Camp David presidential retreat to talk about Iran, saying he wanted to "start over" with Iran.

More to follow...

Topics: US President Donald Trump Iran Iran tensions

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
‘I am in no hurry’: Trump aborts Iran strike, slaps more sanctions
0
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with Donald Trump on Iran

Latest updates

Trump says US ‘moving forward’ with additional sanctions on Iran
0
Sudan protesters hold night gatherings to rekindle movement
0
Afghan leaders begin peace summit in Pakistan
0
Charlotte Tilbury celebrates ‘rule breaker’ Amal Clooney with new lipstick shade
0
British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.