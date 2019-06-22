British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions

Trump says US ‘moving forward’ with additional sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was "moving forward" and that he will impose additional sanctions against Iran in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He added that military action was still "a possibility," while also saying that he hoped "Iran is smart and cares about its people."

"We are putting additional sanctions on Iran," Trump said. "In some cases we are going slowly, but in other cases we are moving rapidly."

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House, made his comments after recently calling off military actions against Iran to retaliate for the downing of a US military drone.

But Trump also indicated he was open to reversing the escalation, adding he was willing to quickly reach a deal with Iran that he said would bolster the country's flagging economy.

The president said he would be traveling to the Camp David presidential retreat to talk about Iran, saying he wanted to "start over" with Iran.

(With Agencies)