British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions

Andrew Murrison (R) will visit Iran as tensions between Tehran and Washington rise after the downing of an unmanned US drone. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 June 2019
Reuters
British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions

Updated 22 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s Middle East minister Andrew Murrison will visit Iran on Sunday for “frank and constructive” talks, Britain said, as tensions between Tehran and Washington rise after the downing of an unmanned US drone.
“At this time of increased regional tensions and at a crucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government of Iran,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
Murrison will call for urgent de-escalation in the region and raise concerns about “Iran’s regional conduct and its threat to cease complying with the nuclear deal to which the UK remains fully committed.”

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was "moving forward" and that he will impose additional sanctions against Iran in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He added that military action was still "a possibility," while also saying that he hoped "Iran is smart and cares about its people."

"We are putting additional sanctions on Iran," Trump said. "In some cases we are going slowly, but in other cases we are moving rapidly."

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House, made his comments after recently calling off military actions against Iran to retaliate for the downing of a US military drone.

But Trump also indicated he was open to reversing the escalation, adding he was willing to quickly reach a deal with Iran that he said would bolster the country's flagging economy.

The president said he would be traveling to the Camp David presidential retreat to talk about Iran, saying he wanted to "start over" with Iran.

(With Agencies)

