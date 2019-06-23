Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins Toyota awards

Arab News

At a private ceremony held at the Toyota Kioi Club, in Tokyo, Japan, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, chairman and chief executive of Abdul Latif Jameel, received a number of awards from Toyota, recognizing operational excellence in 2018. Foremost among these was the “Outstanding Customer Service Award” for provision of exceptional services throughout the customer ownership experience.

This is the highest customer service commendation given by Toyota to its worldwide distribution partners.

“For Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, receiving the award for 2018 is a particular honor as it marks recognition for consistently providing outstanding customer service for nine consecutive years,” the company said.

During the same ceremony, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was also awarded the second highest award for sales and marketing, for the second year running.

Toyota executives surprised the visiting delegation from the Saudi company by wearing the Kingdom’s traditional attire to honor the long-standing relationship.

Presenting the awards, Nobuhiko Murakami, operating officer and chief executive, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East, said: “Through our 65-year successful relationship with Abdul Latif Jameel, we have established a tight and enduring relationship, based on a spirit of mutual trust and a firm belief in The Toyota Way. We appreciate Mr. Jameel’s strong leadership and achievement over the years — today and in the future — and look forward to the coming 65 years of success together.”

CEO Jameel said: “This award is not solely for Abdul Latif Jameel Motors; this award recognizes the combined efforts of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors — Toyota team together in the service of our guests. We share the philosophy of Toyota and make it our guiding light always: Driving continuous improvement through ‘kaizen’ practices and placing our customers as our ‘guests’ at the center of everything we do. I look forward to what we will learn together in the future.”

The event was attended by Toyota executives, including Akitoshi Takemura, general manager of Middle East and Central Asia division; Shingo Sasaki, general manager of parts operations division; and representatives from JLO and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Intra Company Transfer. It was also attended by Shigeki Enami, president and chief executive of Abdul Latif Jameel General Trading Co. Ltd, Japan; and Tsuyoshi Mizutani from Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

The relationship between Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established more than half a century ago, and has grown to become one of the strongest automotive forces in the Kingdom.