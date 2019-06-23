Bahri trains students in maritime skills in Dubai

Arab News

Saudi logistics and transportation company Bahri has announced the expansion of its “Bahri Cooperative Training Program,” which is held annually in Riyadh, to the UAE. The program offers a two-month on-site practical experience to ambitious undergraduate students from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

As part of the internship program, which got underway on June 16 at Bahri’s office in Dubai, the trainees will be assigned a number of tasks and responsibilities and have the opportunity to develop a comprehensive understanding of the various aspects of Bahri’s operations and the maritime industry in general. Bahri will also host regular “Meet the Expert” sessions during the program to help the trainees gain specialist insights into a range of functions in the company.

Hisham Alkhaldi, chief support officer, Bahri, said: “As a committed organization, Bahri has been spearheading efforts aimed at future-proofing the logistics and transportation business in the region and driving localization through the empowerment of the local youth with the right skills and knowledge. The launch of our annual ‘Bahri Cooperative Training Program’ in Dubai represents an important milestone in our vision to foster future leadership for the maritime sector in the Kingdom and the wider region. We are confident that the program will help expose the participating students to the corporate work environment and to a variety of employment opportunities.”

The students will receive hands-on training with support from Bahri’s experts while working within the company’s different business and functional units, including ship management, oil, chemicals, human resources, information technology and finance.