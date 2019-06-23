You are here

African Energy Forum reviews Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

The African Energy Forum was held in the Portuguese capital city Lisbon.
Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
African Energy Forum reviews Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
The African Energy Forum, which was held in the Portuguese capital city Lisbon, reviewed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 concerning adopting and supporting solar energy projects and Saudi Arabia’s goal to lead internationally in producing solar energy.
The event was attended by a number of ministers of energy and industry of African countries, representatives of the European Commission’s energy sector, officials of the National Office of Moroccan Hydrocarbons and Minerals, the World Bank, and representatives of private sector institutions leading in the field of renewable energy.
Participating in the session was Saudi businessman Khaled Ahmad Sharbatly, executive partner of Desert Technologies, which specializes in solar energy. He said the overall national development strategy in Vision 2030 focuses on the Kingdom’s commitment to providing upcoming generations a brighter future dependent on clean energy.
Sharbatly said Saudi Arabia has the ability to develop and manufacture solar panels and the equipment to export solar energy through the solar energy project announced last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The project is expected to produce 100,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia, $12 billion in GDP, and $40 billion annually.
Sharbatly also spoke about the future of energy in the African continent, especially in villages, and the importance of developing miniature solar energy power plants.

Flynas wins two Skytrax awards in Paris

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
Flynas wins two Skytrax awards in Paris

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
Saudi carrier Flynas was named the “best low-cost airline in the Middle East” for the third consecutive year and the “best airline staff service in the Middle East” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony, held on June 18, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
Bander Al-Mohanna, Flynas’ CEO, said: “These awards are a remarkable national achievement for our beloved Kingdom in the aviation sector. We pride ourselves on our professional staff who are constantly contributing toward the development of the air transport industry through seeking excellence and leadership.”
He added: “We are constantly working to add new destinations that meet our passengers’ travel needs, create new markets, provide competitive options, and offer an opportunity to learn about multiple cultures.”

