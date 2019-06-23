Emirates brings summertime zest to its menus

Arab News

Emirates is refreshing its summer menus to incorporate seasonal fruits. With over 110 million meals served a year, Emirates chefs constantly create destination-inspired menus using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

In the next two months, Emirates will launch a range of seasonal menu items on select routes. The special offerings will incorporate flavors from the summer harvest — from strawberries and cream paired in Eton Mess for the UK routes to Alphonso mangos in kheer and layered cakes for flights to India.

In July, first and business class customers traveling to the UK and Ireland can sample treats featuring seasonal strawberries including the classic British summer dessert Eton Mess. Strawberry eclairs, a strawberry cream delice and a deconstructed mille-feuille with poached strawberries, white chocolate cream, pastry crisps and basil tuille will also be served. Emirates’ selection of desserts for its UK and Ireland routes in July alone will require more than 200 kilograms of fresh strawberries.

Emirates’ first and business class passengers traveling to and from Italy in August can look forward to an appetizer of the season’s heirloom tomatoes paired with burrata, an Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. Burrata, whose name translates to “buttered,” has a solid outer layer of curd made from fresh mozzarella, which is then formed into a hollow pouch and filled with soft, stringy curd and fresh cream. The cheese served onboard is made fresh daily and locally in Italy and the UAE by artisanal cheesemakers using traditional methods.