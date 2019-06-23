You are here

  • Home
  • Flynas wins two Skytrax awards in Paris
﻿

Flynas wins two Skytrax awards in Paris

The Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony was held on June 18 on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Flynas wins two Skytrax awards in Paris

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0
Saudi carrier Flynas was named the “best low-cost airline in the Middle East” for the third consecutive year and the “best airline staff service in the Middle East” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony, held on June 18, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
Bander Al-Mohanna, Flynas’ CEO, said: “These awards are a remarkable national achievement for our beloved Kingdom in the aviation sector. We pride ourselves on our professional staff who are constantly contributing toward the development of the air transport industry through seeking excellence and leadership.”
He added: “We are constantly working to add new destinations that meet our passengers’ travel needs, create new markets, provide competitive options, and offer an opportunity to learn about multiple cultures.”

Emirates brings summertime zest to its menus

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Emirates brings summertime zest to its menus

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0
Emirates is refreshing its summer menus to incorporate seasonal fruits. With over 110 million meals served a year, Emirates chefs constantly create destination-inspired menus using fresh, seasonal ingredients.
In the next two months, Emirates will launch a range of seasonal menu items on select routes. The special offerings will incorporate flavors from the summer harvest — from strawberries and cream paired in Eton Mess for the UK routes to Alphonso mangos in kheer and layered cakes for flights to India.
In July, first and business class customers traveling to the UK and Ireland can sample treats featuring seasonal strawberries including the classic British summer dessert Eton Mess. Strawberry eclairs, a strawberry cream delice and a deconstructed mille-feuille with poached strawberries, white chocolate cream, pastry crisps and basil tuille will also be served. Emirates’ selection of desserts for its UK and Ireland routes in July alone will require more than 200 kilograms of fresh strawberries.
Emirates’ first and business class passengers traveling to and from Italy in August can look forward to an appetizer of the season’s heirloom tomatoes paired with burrata, an Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. Burrata, whose name translates to “buttered,” has a solid outer layer of curd made from fresh mozzarella, which is then formed into a hollow pouch and filled with soft, stringy curd and fresh cream. The cheese served onboard is made fresh daily and locally in Italy and the UAE by artisanal cheesemakers using traditional methods.

Latest updates

Iran lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’ as US called ‘terrorist’
0
ASEAN leaders call for restraint amid sea row, US-China rift
0
Head of Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state and advisor killed: state media
0
Under Trump, currencies may become next global battleground
0
Building under construction topples in Cambodia, killing 17
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.