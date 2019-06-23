Saudi carrier Flynas was named the “best low-cost airline in the Middle East” for the third consecutive year and the “best airline staff service in the Middle East” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony, held on June 18, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
Bander Al-Mohanna, Flynas’ CEO, said: “These awards are a remarkable national achievement for our beloved Kingdom in the aviation sector. We pride ourselves on our professional staff who are constantly contributing toward the development of the air transport industry through seeking excellence and leadership.”
He added: “We are constantly working to add new destinations that meet our passengers’ travel needs, create new markets, provide competitive options, and offer an opportunity to learn about multiple cultures.”
Flynas wins two Skytrax awards in Paris
Updated 23 June 2019
0