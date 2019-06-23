You are here

  • Home
  • Iran lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’ as US called ‘terrorist’
﻿

Iran lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’ as US called ‘terrorist’

Iranians set ablaze a US flag during an anti-US rally following Friday prayers in Tehran on April 12 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 June 2019
Reuters
0

Iran lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’ as US called ‘terrorist’

  • US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for the drone incident because it could have killed 150 people
  • Iran said on Saturday it would respond firmly to any threat against it
Updated 23 June 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iranian lawmakers chanted “Death to America” during a parliament session on Sunday after a speaker accused the United States of being the “real world terrorist,” amid escalating tension with Washington following the downing of an unmanned US drone.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for the drone incident because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.
Iran said on Saturday it would respond firmly to any threat against it.
“America is the real terrorist in the world by spreading chaos in countries, giving advanced weapons to terrorist groups, causing insecurity, and still it says ‘Come, let’s negotiate’,” the parliament’s deputy speaker, Masoud Pezeshkian, said at the start of a session broadcast live on state radio.
“Death to America,” chanted many lawmakers.
The chants, often repeated since the 1979 Islamic revolution which toppled the US-backed Shah, came weeks after Trump said in a US television interview: “They (Iranians) haven’t screamed ‘death to America’ lately.”

Topics: Iran United States

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
New Iran threat to ‘set region on fire’
Update 0
Middle-East
Trump says US ‘moving forward’ with additional sanctions on Iran

Dubai plane crash that killed 4 ‘followed others too close’

Updated 23 June 2019
AP
0

Dubai plane crash that killed 4 ‘followed others too close’

  • The report says the aircraft failed to keep the “minimum separation” between it and large jets landing at the airport
  • The plane crashed some 8 kilometers (5 miles) southeast of the airport in Mushrif Park near Dubai’s water reservoirs
Updated 23 June 2019
AP
0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Experts investigating a fatal airplane crash that killed four people working on improvements at Dubai International Airport say the aircraft involved had followed too close to other larger planes just before the crash.
A preliminary report released Sunday by the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority focused on the May 16 crash of a Diamond DA62 aircraft flown by contractors working on the project.
The report says the aircraft failed to keep the “minimum separation” between it and large jets landing at the airport. It also says that there was “inconsistency” by air traffic controllers in warning the small plane about turbulence from landing aircraft.
The plane crashed some 8 kilometers (5 miles) southeast of the airport in Mushrif Park near Dubai’s water reservoirs.

Topics: Dubai Dubai International Airport dubai crash United Arab Emirates UAE

Related

0
Middle-East
Dubai crash investigators focusing on pilot actions: Report
0
Middle-East
Plane crash near Dubai airport kills three Britons and a South African

Latest updates

Internet blackout imposed on Myanmar's restive Rakhine state
0
Dubai plane crash that killed 4 ‘followed others too close’
0
Lebanon refuses investment at expense of Palestinian cause: Berri
0
Istanbul votes in test for Erdogan and Turkish democracy
0
Any conflict in region could spread: Iran general
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.