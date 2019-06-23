You are here

Istanbul votes in test for Erdogan and Turkish democracy

A poster of Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate of ruling Justice and Development Party seen hang on a building in city’s landmark Istiklal Street, in Istanbul, Friday, June 21, 2019, ahead of June 23 re-run of Istanbul elections. (AP)
Updated 23 June 2019
AFP
Istanbul votes in test for Erdogan and Turkish democracy

ISTANBUL: Istanbul went back to the polls on Sunday in a re-run of the mayoral election that has become a test of Turkish democracy as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s continued popularity at a time of economic trouble.
Election authorities annulled the first vote in March after Erdogan’s party alleged corruption in a count that showed the ruling AKP’s candidate had narrowly lost.
Polling stations opened at 0500 GMT and the 10.5 million registered voters have until they close at 1400 GMT to elect the new mayor.
Critics say Erdogan simply did not like the March 31 result, after a little-known former district mayor, 49-year-old Ekrem Imamoglu, snatched victory for the opposition by just 13,000 votes.
The city of 15 million is Turkey’s economic powerhouse and has been a crucial source of patronage for Islamic conservatives since Erdogan himself won the mayorship a quarter-century ago.
But Imamoglu, of the secular Republican People’s Party, has become a household name since being stripped of his victory.
He has vowed a “battle for democracy” and used an upbeat message under the slogan “Everything will be fine,” in stark contrast to the usual aggressive name-calling of Turkish politics.
He will again face Binali Yildirim, a mild-mannered Erdogan loyalist who oversaw several huge transport projects and served as prime minister.
Fearing fraud, the opposition has mobilized an army of lawyers from across Turkey to monitor Sunday’s election, with the Istanbul Bar Association unfurling a huge banner at their headquarters that reads: “Stand guard for democracy.”
 

Dubai plane crash that killed 4 ‘followed others too close’

Updated 23 June 2019
AP
Dubai plane crash that killed 4 'followed others too close'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Experts investigating a fatal airplane crash that killed four people working on improvements at Dubai International Airport say the aircraft involved had followed too close to other larger planes just before the crash.
A preliminary report released Sunday by the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority focused on the May 16 crash of a Diamond DA62 aircraft flown by contractors working on the project.
The report says the aircraft failed to keep the “minimum separation” between it and large jets landing at the airport. It also says that there was “inconsistency” by air traffic controllers in warning the small plane about turbulence from landing aircraft.
The plane crashed some 8 kilometers (5 miles) southeast of the airport in Mushrif Park near Dubai’s water reservoirs.

