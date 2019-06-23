You are here

What We Are Reading Today: More Than Enough by Elaine Welteroth

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
The positivity of Elaine Welteroth and her life's journey so far is truly inspirational.
"In this part-manifesto, part-memoir, the revolutionary editor who infused social consciousness into the pages of Teen Vogue explores what it means to come into your own—on your own terms," said a review in goodreads.com.
“For generations women have been made to feel like we’re not good enough, not smart enough, not pretty enough — in my case not black enough, not white enough — too old, too young, too loud, too quiet. I mean, there are so many messages that are threatening to keep us small,” Welteroth explained in a recent radio interview.
According to The New York Times, Welteroth decided to write the book because “if I am going to be held up as a trailblazer in my career for the things that I’ve been able to do and the opportunities I’ve had, well I better be doing everything in my power to make sure that I am leaving that trail with some signposts along the way that make it easier and less daunting and less confusing for the next generation of young leaders and female leaders of color who are coming up behind me.”

Topics: Book Review Elaine Welteroth

What We Are Reading Today: City of Dreams by Jerald Podair

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: City of Dreams by Jerald Podair

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

When Walter O’Malley moved his Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1957 with plans to construct a new ballpark next to downtown, he ignited a bitter argument over the future of a rapidly changing city. 

For the first time, City of Dreams tells the full story of the controversial building of Dodger Stadium — and how it helped create modern Los Angeles by transforming its downtown into a vibrant cultural and entertainment center, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

In a vivid narrative, Jerald Podair tells how Los Angeles was convulsed between 1957 and 1962 over whether, where, and how to build Dodger Stadium. 

Competing civic visions clashed. Would Los Angeles be a decentralized, low-tax city of neighborhoods, as demanded by middle-class whites on its peripheries? Or would the baseball park be the first contribution to a revitalized downtown that would brand Los Angeles as a national and global city, as advocated by leaders in business, media, and entertainment?

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Book Review Books

