What We Are Reading Today: More Than Enough by Elaine Welteroth

What We Are Reading Today: City of Dreams by Jerald Podair

When Walter O’Malley moved his Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1957 with plans to construct a new ballpark next to downtown, he ignited a bitter argument over the future of a rapidly changing city.

For the first time, City of Dreams tells the full story of the controversial building of Dodger Stadium — and how it helped create modern Los Angeles by transforming its downtown into a vibrant cultural and entertainment center, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

In a vivid narrative, Jerald Podair tells how Los Angeles was convulsed between 1957 and 1962 over whether, where, and how to build Dodger Stadium.

Competing civic visions clashed. Would Los Angeles be a decentralized, low-tax city of neighborhoods, as demanded by middle-class whites on its peripheries? Or would the baseball park be the first contribution to a revitalized downtown that would brand Los Angeles as a national and global city, as advocated by leaders in business, media, and entertainment?