The positivity of Elaine Welteroth and her life's journey so far is truly inspirational.
"In this part-manifesto, part-memoir, the revolutionary editor who infused social consciousness into the pages of Teen Vogue explores what it means to come into your own—on your own terms," said a review in goodreads.com.
“For generations women have been made to feel like we’re not good enough, not smart enough, not pretty enough — in my case not black enough, not white enough — too old, too young, too loud, too quiet. I mean, there are so many messages that are threatening to keep us small,” Welteroth explained in a recent radio interview.
According to The New York Times, Welteroth decided to write the book because “if I am going to be held up as a trailblazer in my career for the things that I’ve been able to do and the opportunities I’ve had, well I better be doing everything in my power to make sure that I am leaving that trail with some signposts along the way that make it easier and less daunting and less confusing for the next generation of young leaders and female leaders of color who are coming up behind me.”
What We Are Reading Today: More Than Enough by Elaine Welteroth
