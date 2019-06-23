You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan send woeful South Africa packing with 49-run win
﻿

Pakistan send woeful South Africa packing with 49-run win

Pakistan's Haris Sohail plays a shot off the bowling of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during their Cricket World Cup match on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 23 June 2019
AFP
0

Pakistan send woeful South Africa packing with 49-run win

Updated 23 June 2019
AFP
0
LONDON: Pakistan condemned South Africa to World Cup elimination and kept alive their own slender chances of advancing to the semifinals with a 49-run win at Lord’s on Sunday.
Chasing 309 to remain in the hunt for a last four berth, South Africa’s survival bid petered out on 259-9.
Disciplined Pakistan bowling saw Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz take three wickets each as South Africa surrendered without a fight.
Faf du Plessis’s side had already been roughed up by Haris Sohail’s brilliant 59-ball innings of 89 in Pakistan’s 308-7.
South Africa’s fifth defeat in seven World Cup matches confirmed their embarrassingly early exit, with matches against Sri Lanka and Australia still to play.
For just the second time in their history, and the first time since 2003, South Africa have failed to reach the World Cup knockout stages.
The post-mortem into a woeful World Cup campaign will raise pointed questions about the futures of captain Du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson.
South Africa have been beset by problems on and off the field — starting when AB de Villiers’ late offer to come out of retirement for the World Cup was rejected.
Their campaign got off to the worst possible start when they were thrashed by hosts England in the tournament opener.
Alarm bells were ringing even louder after a dismal defeat to Bangladesh in their second game and by the time India brushed them aside, it was clear South Africa were in turmoil.
An injury that ruled key pace bowler Dale Steyn out of the tournament was another setback.
Their only win to date was against minnows Afghanistan and their mountain of issues proved too much for the uninspired Proteas players to overcome as they slumped to a tame exit.
Pakistan were also playing for their World Cup survival and mustered a far more whole-hearted effort in the must-win clash.
To the delight of their army of fans, who turned Lord’s into a vibrant mass of green, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side could still make the semifinals.
Their second win of the tournament gives them life with three matches remaining in the battle to finish in the top four in the 10-team group stage.
Bangladesh’s 322-3 against the West Indies was the only successful chase of more than 250 in this World Cup and South Africa never looked like emulating that feat.
Their task was made all the more difficult when veteran Hashim Amla was trapped LBW by Mohammad Amir for two in the second over.
The Proteas managed only 38 from the first 10 overs and as, the pressure mounted, Quinton de Kock fell for 47, caught on the boundary by the diving Imam-ul-Haq for Shadab’s 50th ODI wicket.
On 91-2 in the 20th over and with the required run-rate climbing, South Africa needed a big innings from Du Plessis.
Encapsulating a turbulent World Cup for the skipper and his team, the skipper could not get the job done in their hour of need.
He perished for 63 when a mistimed swipe against Amir ballooned high in the air for Sarfaraz to take a simple catch.
Rassie van der Dussen went in similar fashion, skying Shadab to give Mohammed Hafeez a catch that pushed South Africa toward the exit.
Sohail’s dashing display had set the tone for a dispiriting day for South Africa.
The 30-year-old, dropped following Pakistan’s opener against the West Indies, made up for lost time as he demolished South Africa’s beleaguered bowlers.
Hitting nine fours and three sixes in his ruthless blitz, Sohail gave Pakistan a shot of adrenaline after Babar Azam’s more sedate 69 laid the foundations for victory.

Goalkeeper gaffe helps Brazil trounce Peru to reach quarterfinals

Updated 23 June 2019
AFP
0

Goalkeeper gaffe helps Brazil trounce Peru to reach quarterfinals

  • Peru must now wait to see what happens in the other two groups to find out if they will qualify for the knockout rounds
Updated 23 June 2019
AFP
0
SAO PAULO: Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese committed a horrendous error as Brazil ensured top spot in their Copa America group on Saturday with a 5-0 victory in Sao Paulo.
Goals from Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian ensured the Selecao would finish top of Group A and will play their quarterfinal in Porto Alegre, potentially against out-of-sorts Argentina, their bitter rivals.
“We knew we’d get there sooner or later because we worked very hard,” captain Alves told TV Globo.
“It’s thanks to wins like this that we’re connected with the fans. When we’re all together, we feel the positive energy,” he added, alluding to the jeers that greeted the team in their first two group matches.
With Peru already 1-0 down, it was Gallese’s dreadful error that led to Firmino’s goal and swept the mat from under Peru’s feet, with the game turning into a rout.
Darwin Machis scored a brace as Venezuela beat Bolivia 3-1 in Belo Horizonte and leapfrogged Peru into second place, securing a quarterfinal at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.
Peru, who finish third on four points, must now wait nervously to see what happens in the other two groups on Sunday and Monday to find out if they will qualify for the knockout rounds as one of the two best third-place finishers.
Never before since the Copa America adopted a 12-team format in 1993 with eight sides going through to the quarterfinals, has a side mustering four points failed to progress.
Hosts Brazil took an early lead in scrappy fashion when Philippe Coutinho’s corner was flicked on at the near post for Marquinhos to head goalwards from inside the six-yard box, with Gallese rooted to his line.
The ball came back off the post, grazed Marquinhos’s shoulder and was then headed over the line by Casemiro on 12 minutes.
If Gallese was partly at fault there for not commanding his area, he was totally to blame for Brazil’s second.
The goalkeeper dallied over a clearance and when he tried to hoof the ball upfield, it cannoned off a jumping Firmino, looped over his head and again came back off the post.
The ball bounced back to Firmino who waltzed around the stranded Gallese and slotted the ball into the empty net on 19 minutes.
Peru had barely been in the game but captain Paolo Guerrero did curl a free-kick over the top.
Yet the match was effectively over as a contest on 32 minutes when Everton cut in off the left flank and fired a snap effort into the bottom corner, with Gallese a touch slow to react and beaten at his near post.
With almost two thirds of the match to go, Peru were relying on a favor from Bolivia to hold onto second place in the group.
Brazil, who were boosted by a visit from the injured and absent Neymar on Friday, did not let up in the second half.
Alves was next in on the scoring act after playing a pair of one-twos with Arthur and Firmino before firing across Gallese on 53 minutes.
Willian sealed the rout in the last minute with a stunning strike from the corner of the 18-yard box.
And there was still time for Gallese to give away and then save a Gabriel Jesus penalty in stoppage time.
In Belo Horizonte, Venezuela were off to a dream start when Machis headed home a cross from Ronald Hernandez in the second minute.
Machis doubled Venezuela’s lead on 58 minutes, converting a pass from Tomas Rincon.
But just after Jhon Chancellor missed the chance to extend Venezuela’s lead when he hit the bar with a header, Leonel Justiniano pulled back a goal for Bolivia from outside the area.
Venezuela, though, were not to be denied and Josef Martinez flick home a header from Yeferson Soltedo’s dinked cross to book their place in the knockout stages.
“We dedicate this to the whole country, which is always keeping an eye on us,” said Martinez.

Latest updates

More than half of young Arabs want to emigrate
0
Trust in Islamist parties plummets since Arab Spring
0
Hawaii crash claims 9 men, 2 women, most in their late 20s
0
What has changed since Saudi women started driving?
0
How Malika Favre’s Arab News cover image of a woman driving made its mark in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.