Etisalat and Ericsson showcase 5G demos in UAE

Etisalat has collaborated with Ericsson to showcase emerging 5G and Internet of Things trends, technology updates, artificial intelligence and automation in a unique technology roadshow.

“Barcelona Unboxed” is aimed at bringing the latest technologies that were showcased at Ericsson’s hall during the Mobile World Congress 2019, allowing visitors to interact with global experts, experience demos and attend seminars at Etisalat’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Saeed Al-Zarouni, senior vice president, mobile network at Etisalat, said: “5G is now a reality due to Etisalat’s continuous efforts in building and investing in future networks to enable innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. One major milestone for Etisalat and the telecom industry was the launch of the first commercial wireless network in May 2018 in the UAE, becoming the first telecom operator in MENA to achieve this technological breakthrough.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Ericsson to provide a platform for UAE residents to experience 5G and IoT innovation firsthand and to meet experts discussing the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry today and in the future. This is in line with our strategy to ‘Drive the Digital Future to empower societies.’”

Rafiah Ibrahim, head of market area Middle East and Africa at Ericsson, said: “In line with our continuous effort to support UAE’s digital agenda, we are collaborating with our long-standing partner Etisalat making 5G a reality in UAE and the region. Today, we are working together to identify innovative 5G use cases and practices that will elevate Etisalat subscribers experience while also exploring industry opportunities enabled by 5G.”