“Barcelona Unboxed” is aimed at bringing the latest technologies that were showcased at Ericsson’s hall during the Mobile World Congress 2019, allowing visitors to interact with global experts, experience demos and attend seminars at Etisalat’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Etisalat and Ericsson showcase 5G demos in UAE

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Etisalat has collaborated with Ericsson to showcase emerging 5G and Internet of Things trends, technology updates, artificial intelligence and automation in a unique technology roadshow. 

“Barcelona Unboxed” is aimed at bringing the latest technologies that were showcased at Ericsson’s hall during the Mobile World Congress 2019, allowing visitors to interact with global experts, experience demos and attend seminars at Etisalat’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. 

Saeed Al-Zarouni, senior vice president, mobile network at Etisalat, said: “5G is now a reality due to Etisalat’s continuous efforts in building and investing in future networks to enable innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. One major milestone for Etisalat and the telecom industry was the launch of the first commercial wireless network in May 2018 in the UAE, becoming the first telecom operator in MENA to achieve this technological breakthrough. 

“We are pleased to have partnered with Ericsson to provide a platform for UAE residents to experience 5G and IoT innovation firsthand and to meet experts discussing the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry today and in the future. This is in line with our strategy to ‘Drive the Digital Future to empower societies.’”

Rafiah Ibrahim, head of market area Middle East and Africa at Ericsson, said: “In line with our continuous effort to support UAE’s digital agenda, we are collaborating with our long-standing partner Etisalat making 5G a reality in UAE and the region.  Today, we are working together to identify innovative 5G use cases and practices that will elevate Etisalat subscribers experience while also exploring industry opportunities enabled by 5G.”

Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has become the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to perform a robotic-assisted hysterectomy using fluorescent dye.

“The precision achieved through the use of robotic-assisted surgery has multiple benefits for patients,” said Dr. Turky Al-Rujaib, JHAH gynecologic oncologist, who along with Dr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, gynecologist, performed the procedure for endometrial cancer. “Women whose hysterectomies are robotic-assisted surgeries have less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stays, require fewer narcotics and recover more quickly.”

JHAH’s robotic surgery program began in December 2016 when Dr. Tareq M. Al-Tartir, JHAH sub-specialist surgeon, and his team collaborated with Dr. Mohamad Allaf, professor of urology, oncology and biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (JHSoM) and director of minimally invasive urology, and his team. They jointly conducted the first surgeries in the Kingdom using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. The program has since expanded and includes gynecological surgeries and bariatric surgery.

“This successful operation could not have been done without the support of the JHAH robotic team,” said Dr. Al-Mulhim. “We are pleased to report the patient is recovering well. This is a tremendous achievement that going forward will improve the outcomes for many of our patients here at JHAH.”

The robot’s “hands” have a high degree of dexterity, allowing surgeons the ability to operate in very tight spaces, for example the pelvis, that would otherwise only be accessible through open surgery with long incisions. Life after surgery is improved with this technique as there is minimal scarring, fewer postoperative complications and often a faster return to normal activities. 

JHAH is the result of a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, a world leader in energy, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. This health care organization is designed to drive and enhance the well-being of the community in an environment of growth and learning, by providing innovative, integrated and patient-centered care to Saudi Aramco’s employees and health care beneficiaries.

