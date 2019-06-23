You are here

  • Home
  • SEC’s new Barq service cuts down on red tape
﻿

SEC’s new Barq service cuts down on red tape

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

SEC’s new Barq service cuts down on red tape

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Electricity Company’s (SEC) Barq service will get new homes and businesses powered up within nine days of applying for the electricity services, the company has said.

With the new convenience program, the name of which is the Arabic word for lightning, new applicants no longer need to physically visit an SEC customer service center and apply for a connection to the grid manually. Instead, they can apply for the service online from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

The lightning-fast Barq service is available in Riyadh, Hail, Madinah, Qassim, and the Eastern Province for now, and SEC is gearing up to take the service nationwide over the next few months, as and when technical readiness is built up.

Launched in collaboration with Tayseer, a government committee that aims to streamline business services in Saudi Arabia, Barq is part of the company’s plan to improve and expand its services, utilizing modern technology to slash lead times between applying for electricity and getting it, and cutting down on the red tape.

The company said Barq will help enhance the Kingdom’s already business-friendly standing and promote the country’s competitive business environment.

SEC had announced earlier that it had tied up with balady.gov.sa, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs’ portal, which allows the company to pull building permit data instantaneously.

As soon as it gets the go-ahead from Balady, the company will then commence with installing the cabling at the construction site.

The power meters will be installed after the company gets word from the portal that the structure is in its finishing stages and that the fees have been paid.

Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has become the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to perform a robotic-assisted hysterectomy using fluorescent dye.

“The precision achieved through the use of robotic-assisted surgery has multiple benefits for patients,” said Dr. Turky Al-Rujaib, JHAH gynecologic oncologist, who along with Dr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, gynecologist, performed the procedure for endometrial cancer. “Women whose hysterectomies are robotic-assisted surgeries have less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stays, require fewer narcotics and recover more quickly.”

JHAH’s robotic surgery program began in December 2016 when Dr. Tareq M. Al-Tartir, JHAH sub-specialist surgeon, and his team collaborated with Dr. Mohamad Allaf, professor of urology, oncology and biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (JHSoM) and director of minimally invasive urology, and his team. They jointly conducted the first surgeries in the Kingdom using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. The program has since expanded and includes gynecological surgeries and bariatric surgery.

“This successful operation could not have been done without the support of the JHAH robotic team,” said Dr. Al-Mulhim. “We are pleased to report the patient is recovering well. This is a tremendous achievement that going forward will improve the outcomes for many of our patients here at JHAH.”

The robot’s “hands” have a high degree of dexterity, allowing surgeons the ability to operate in very tight spaces, for example the pelvis, that would otherwise only be accessible through open surgery with long incisions. Life after surgery is improved with this technique as there is minimal scarring, fewer postoperative complications and often a faster return to normal activities. 

JHAH is the result of a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, a world leader in energy, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. This health care organization is designed to drive and enhance the well-being of the community in an environment of growth and learning, by providing innovative, integrated and patient-centered care to Saudi Aramco’s employees and health care beneficiaries.

Latest updates

More than half of young Arabs want to emigrate
0
Trust in Islamist parties plummets since Arab Spring
0
Hawaii crash claims 9 men, 2 women, most in their late 20s
0
What has changed since Saudi women started driving?
0
How Malika Favre’s Arab News cover image of a woman driving made its mark in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.