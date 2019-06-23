SEC’s new Barq service cuts down on red tape

Saudi Electricity Company’s (SEC) Barq service will get new homes and businesses powered up within nine days of applying for the electricity services, the company has said.

With the new convenience program, the name of which is the Arabic word for lightning, new applicants no longer need to physically visit an SEC customer service center and apply for a connection to the grid manually. Instead, they can apply for the service online from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

The lightning-fast Barq service is available in Riyadh, Hail, Madinah, Qassim, and the Eastern Province for now, and SEC is gearing up to take the service nationwide over the next few months, as and when technical readiness is built up.

Launched in collaboration with Tayseer, a government committee that aims to streamline business services in Saudi Arabia, Barq is part of the company’s plan to improve and expand its services, utilizing modern technology to slash lead times between applying for electricity and getting it, and cutting down on the red tape.

The company said Barq will help enhance the Kingdom’s already business-friendly standing and promote the country’s competitive business environment.

SEC had announced earlier that it had tied up with balady.gov.sa, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs’ portal, which allows the company to pull building permit data instantaneously.

As soon as it gets the go-ahead from Balady, the company will then commence with installing the cabling at the construction site.

The power meters will be installed after the company gets word from the portal that the structure is in its finishing stages and that the fees have been paid.